61-bedroom Oregon manor selling for just under $9 million

When you do the math, purchasing this one-of-a-kind property is kind of like buying 26 single-family homes for roughly $346,000 a pop.

In recent days, a colossal Tudor style complex in Portland, Ore., hit the market for $8.79 million. With 61 bedrooms, 19 private bathrooms, a spacious commercial kitchen, private meeting rooms and a gym, anything is possible in the building’s next chapter for the right, ambitious buyer.

Known formally as "Anna Lewis Mann Old People's Home" in the National Register of Historic Places, the four story, 62,860 square foot manor was constructed in 1910 as Rose City’s first residential facility for the elderly, according to Oregon Live and a listing page.

“Over its lifetime, the Mann Home has been utilized as a senior living facility, an alcoholic treatment center, a skilled nursing facility, and is currently a residential meditation and community center with onsite residents,” listing broker Thomas A. Lawwill of KW Commercial said in a news release of the home’s rich history.

Bordering the tidy Laurelhurst neighborhood, the Mann House also features 20 shared bathrooms, multiple dining rooms, religious spaces and lounges through its four stately stories, situated on the three-acre compound with large courtyards and a garden.

Many of the trees surrounding the home – planted 108 years ago – still stand today, as per Oregon Live.

According to the outlet, the Whitouse and Fouilhoux-designed building has “morphed” into its current U-shape through the years – with the east wing being constructed in 1953, and a west wing added in 1993. That same year, all of the Mann House’s original woodwork was fully restored, as per the listing page.

Other enviable selling points include updated fire, seismic and HVAC efficiency, plus easy access to public transit.

As noted by The New York Post, current zoning policies permit one single single-family home for every 5,000 square feet of land, which amounts to about 26 single-family houses on the Mann House’s three acres, or 130,680 square feet.

Given its current configuration, industry experts told Oregon Live that the Mann House could prosper again as a senior living facility, or small apartments that share communal kitchens.

