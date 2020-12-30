6 big myths about home improvement projects

Homes are meant to be lived in, worked on, and improved. But before you make a major investment in a remodel or renovation, make sure you aren't falling for one of these home-improvement myths.

Myth: ‘Go Big on Renovations and Improvements’

Instead of thinking big, think realistic. You may want a giant bump-out addition, but will the cost of that addition or remodel pay off in the long run? Plus, would the improvement make your home look ridiculous compared to other homes on your block? That is a potential problem when it’s time to sell.

Myth: ‘Cracks Can Cost You Thousands in Repairs’

Cracks in the wall aren’t always that big of an issue. Most are just the result of small seasonal expansion and contractions; it doesn’t mean there’s a structural failure. To be safe, call a structural engineer to check it out.

Myth: ‘Wallpaper Works Anywhere’

No, wallpaper does not work anywhere. If not hung properly, wallpaper will look horrible. Also, depending on the room, it may be prone to fading or condensation. Before choosing to wallpaper, you should consider how it will look three, five and 10 years from now. Once you put it up, you don’t want to remove it any time soon.

Myth: ‘DIY Always Saves Money’

Just because you’re handy doesn’t mean you should always do a home improvement project yourself. Things like major roofing projects, certain electrical repairs and upgrades, and structural work may need the expertise of a professional. It’s always best to know and admit your limits.

Myth: ‘Remodeling is Easy and Fast’

Remodeling a home is no small undertaking, but one of the more recent home ownership myths has been driven by the rise of televised DIY projects. This so-called "reality TV effect" has given a whole generation of viewers the impression that most renovation can be accomplished in 48 hours, with plenty of room in the budget for a big reveal party. Unfortunately, that’s not normally how things run. For one thing, the flow of a reality show remodel is scripted. And the small crew shown is usually supplemented by a larger group of pros who do the lion’s share of work once the cameras are turned off.

Myth: ‘Pools Add Value’

If you think adding a pool will boost the value of your home, consider the location. If you live in a warm part of the country, a pool may help. But in the Midwest or on the East Coast, pools can be more of a liability. They cost a lot to maintain in the winter, and some home buyers just don’t want one.

