Young progressives look to Zohran Mamdani, AOC as future of the Democratic Party – under one condition

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and New York City Democratic mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, are the future of the Democratic Party, young political activists at the Voters of Tomorrow Summit in Washington, D.C., told Fox News Digital. At the summit, attendees voiced their enthusiasm for the democratic socialist stars—but also pointed to one issue where they want a stronger, clearer stance.

The "Fighting for Our Future" event on Friday, July 25, featured more than 200 youth organizers, leaders and progressive politicians, like Rep. Ro Khanna of California and former DNC vice chair David Hogg. As the progressive wing of the party looks to new leadership, one attendee urged Ocasio-Cortez to get louder about Gaza.

"I really like AOC," Reihena Djema, an attendee from Ohio, told Fox News Digital. "Unfortunately, I would like to see her stand and be more vocal about Palestine. But other than that, I really think that she should be the leader of the Democratic Party as she is a Democratic socialist."

Ocasio-Cortez made political waves when she welcomed Mamdani to the nation's capital for a closed-door skill-sharing event with congressional Democrats on how to run a successful digital campaign. The self-described Democratic socialists may have been missing from Friday's event, but their policies seeped into conversations at the summit.

"I think that more politicians should be adopting socialism," Djema said. "I think it's really important to be class-conscious, and remove ourselves from this neo-liberal idea of it's okay to, like, do capitalism and exploit workers, and I think the Democratic Party should be the party for workers and look more towards socialism."

Mamdani has been criticized by conservatives and moderates for his past anti-capitalist comments, including a years-old suggestion to seize the means of production.

And Ocasio-Cortez's own progressive base, including the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has criticized her for voting against an amendment proposed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to cut $500 million in funding for Israel's defense systems, which the Democrat said "does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza."

"If you’re saying I voted for military funding, you are lying," Ocasio-Cortez fired back on X. And she had previously clarified, "I remain focused on cutting the flow of US munitions that are being used to perpetuate the genocide in Gaza."

But her campaign office was later vandalized with red paint, reading, "AOC funds genocide in Gaza."

"I think that she should be more vocal about what's happening in Gaza, specifically condemning Israel for their genocide, and standing out on that," Djema said, while adding she thinks Ocasio-Cortez is "great."

"Being a young person, a young voter, a college student, seeing people like Zohran Mamdani and AOC, just gaining so much more footing and so much more recognition in the policy field is very empowering," Zainab Chowdry, a rising junior at the University of Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Chowdry said there's a "stigma" around socialism, particularly from conservatives, so she's optimistic and empowered that "people are really advocating for very common-sense policies," like healthcare for all and affordability.

"I think candidates like Zohran Mamdani and AOC are really inspiring to see. Someone like Mamdani, a Muslim like me, and Zainab here, it's so inspiring to see. I think that someone like that in 2028 can carry a lot of momentum. I think people are so excited," Ayan Molodina, a high school sophomore from Austin, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Molodina said people in Texas are "fired up" about Mamdani, adding, "I think that's proof right there that people are ready for change, and I think that he brings that fresh perspective that people are looking for."

Deon Tran, a young voter from California, admitted that, "Yes, sometimes, a lot of these policies seem out there. They haven't been tried before."

But Tran told Fox News Digital that young voters "need politicians and leaders who are willing to fail and are willing to try, at the very least, instead of sticking with institutional traditions."

The Californian touted Ocasio-Cortez's support for the failed Green New Deal and Mamdani's emphasis on the cost of living.

And Ashi, another Californian who was representing her state's chapter at Voters of Tomorrow, said young voters are looking for "fresh thinkers" and leaders who can deliver for everyday Americans.

"To some extent, that's probably why a lot of these young voters are really resonating with AOC and people like Zohran Mamdani," she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office regarding the implication that she do more for Gaza.