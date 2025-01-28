Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Zelenskyy praises Trump for 'just and fair' rhetoric toward Russia: 'Exactly what Putin is afraid of'

Trump called on Putin to make a deal or face more economic pressure

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
Volodomyr Zelenskyy says territorial integrity is what every country 'must respect' Video

Volodomyr Zelenskyy says territorial integrity is what every country ‘must respect’

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy discusses the third year of Russia’s invasion and President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war on ‘Hannity.’

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said President Donald Trump’s rhetoric toward Russian President Vladimir Putin about negotiating a deal to end the war or facing more economic pressure is "just and fair."

"This is exactly what Putin is afraid of. He doesn't want strong Trump supporting Ukraine because it would be a strong Ukraine," Zelenskyy said through a translator in an exclusive interview Tuesday on "Hannity."

Trump threatened Putin in a Truth Social post last week, calling on him to make a deal or face additional tariffs and sanctions.

"Settle now, and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a ‘deal,’ and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries," Trump wrote.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits in chair with suit

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 19, 2023. ((Photo by ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images))

Zelenskyy noted that since the 2022 full-scale invasion, Ukraine has taken back 50% of the territory once held by Russian soldiers

"We would like to achieve a fair end to this war. We are not afraid. Russia is not that strong, but we don't want to lose more of our lives, men and women," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

‘JUST EVIL’: TOP REPUBLICAN DETAILS RUSSIA'S ‘HORRIFIC’ MASS ABDUCTIONS OF UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

United Nations deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif said in early January more than 12,300 civilians, including over 650 children, have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the war.

russian invasion of ukraine

A dog walks past a destroyed tank, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the village of Kolychivka, outside Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. (REUTERS/Marko Djurica)

Zelenskyy added that Putin doesn’t want to bring an end to the war, and Ukraine will not recognize the occupation of its lands.

He called for more international pressure on Putin, specifically from China, so an agreement can be made, as well as "broader guarantees of security." 

"I believe that guarantees from Europe alone will never be enough," said Zelenskyy. "The Europeans understand that without guarantees of security from the United States, from President Trump, it will not be enough. Putin is not afraid of Europe. Unfortunately, that is so."

Biden and Zelenskyy in Kyiv

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walk next to Saint Michael’s cathedral, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich     )

SOUTH KOREAN INTELLIGENCE SAYS NORTH HAS SENT TROOPS TO AID RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE

The Ukrainian president explained that prior to Russia’s invasion, he personally asked former President Joe Biden and his team to take preventative action, like putting sanctions on Russia, as its troops and tanks amassed on Ukraine’s borders. 

Zelenskyy also asked for weapons, but he says he was told they would only be provided "if" Russia invaded. 

A child stands near luggage as a parent disembarks with other bags, as some women and children, some of the thousands who fled the Ukraine after Russia invaded, arrive from Poland,

A child stands near luggage as a parent disembarks with other bags, as some women and children, some of the thousands who fled Ukraine after Russia invaded, arrive from Poland, at Kyiv's railway station on May 12, 2022. (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Parallel with that, I was asking the European Union countries, and they could not do it without [the] approval of the United States. So they always look at the leader, the United States, as the leader. So, during the big invasion, Ukrainians were left on their own, and we were fighting on our own," he said. 

"If President Trump has the will to force Putin to come to peace, he can do it," Zelenskyy continued, arguing he hopes there’s more to a potential agreement than just a piece of paper. "We want him to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine."

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.