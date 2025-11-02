Your guide to key ballot measures being voted on in California and New York City on Tuesday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in California and New York City will be voting on key ballot measures on Tuesday, with some of them drawing national attention for their significance.

Both measures could have ripple effects far beyond their borders — influencing control of Congress and reshaping how America’s biggest city conducts elections. Together, the proposals offer voters in the nation’s two largest blue strongholds a chance to reshape how political power and housing policy are decided.

Read on to learn more about each of the top measures.

California’s Proposition 50

The most notable ballot measure being voted on is Proposition 50 in California, where residents are deciding whether to pass a ballot proposition which would dramatically alter the state's congressional districts. The measure puts the left-leaning state front and center in the high-stakes political fight over redistricting.

California state lawmakers this summer approved a special proposition on the November ballot to obtain voter approval to temporarily sidetrack the state's nonpartisan redistricting commission and return the power to draw the congressional maps to the Democratic-dominated legislature.

The effort, which could create five more Democratic-leaning congressional districts, aims to counter the passage in the red-state of Texas of a new map that aims to create up to five right-leaning House seats. Failure to approve the measure would be a stinging setback for Democrats.

Proponents and opponents of Proposition 50 reported raising more than $215 million as of Oct. 2, with much of the money being dished out to pay for a deluge of ads on both sides.

One of the two main groups countering Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrats is labeling its effort "Stop Sacramento’s Power Grab."

Also getting into the fight is former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the last Republican governor of California.

"That’s what they want to do is take us backwards. This is why it is important for you to vote no on Prop 50," Schwarzenegger says in an ad against Proposition 50. "Democracy — we’ve got to protect it, and we’ve got to go and fight for it."

When voters head to the polls, a "Yes" vote will approve the Newsom-backed plan to re-draw the maps starting in 2026 and a "No" vote would keep the existing maps.

New York City’s Proposal 6

In addition to deciding who will be the city’s next mayor, 5.1 million registered New York City voters will also decide on a measure, known as Question 6, that would move election dates for city offices to the same year as federal presidential elections.

According to the city’s official election website , "‘Yes’ moves City elections to the same year as Federal Presidential Elections, when permitted by state law. ‘No’ leaves laws unchanged."

Advocates of moving the election to coincide with federal elections argue it will increase turnout and thus provide results more representative of the electorate as a whole.

Opponents argue that key local issues will get buried in national politics if the elections are moved.

Housing related ballot measures in New York City

Affordable housing is perhaps the most talked about campaign issue in New York City and voters will be asked two questions related to that issue when they walk into polling places on Tuesday.

Proposal 2 is framed as a way to "fast track" affordable housing in the city.

"This proposal would make two new processes to fast-track certain affordable housing projects," New York City’s election website says. "The first process is for publicly financed affordable housing projects. The second process is for affordable housing projects in the 12 community districts with the lowest rates of affordable housing development."

Proposal 4 in New York City is described by the collection committee as a vote to, "Establish an Affordable Housing Appeals Board with Council, Borough, and Citywide Representation."

"This proposal would change the current land use review process when the City Council rejects or changes an affordable housing project," the measure is framed.

"The proposal would create an Affordable Housing Appeals Board, made up of the local Borough President, Speaker of the City Council, and Mayor. The proposal would allow the Appeals Board to reverse the City Council’s decision with a two-to-one vote."

Housing is also the focus of Proposal 3, "where a Yes" vote "simplifies review for limited land-use changes, including modest housing and minor infrastructure projects" and a "no" vote is described as a vote that "leaves these changes subject to longer review, with final decision by City Council."