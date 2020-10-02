World leaders react after Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus

World leaders on Friday reacted with messages of support after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted Friday.

Johnson contracted the virus in March.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that "like millions of Israelis," he and his wife "are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery."

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind wished the president and first lady a "speedy recovery" in a Friday tweet.

"I wish President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery. Our prayers and best wishes are with you during this time," he wrote.

European Council President Charles Michel also wished Trump and Melania a "speedy recovery."

"Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. #COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live," he tweeted.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres sent out a statement Friday sending his best wishes to the president and first lady for a quick and complete recovery.

Trump and Melania both tweeted Friday that they are quarantining after testing positive.

The president's physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said in a statement that "the president and first lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he said.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have yet to release a statement.