'Woke War Machine': New documentary rips Biden-Harris admin's priorities during botched Afghanistan withdrawal

FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump is criticizing President Biden’s botched handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal in a new documentary which ties the terror attack at Abbey Gate to a focus on "culture wars" by the Biden administration.

The American Principles Project (APP), a conservative think tank, released a trailer for a documentary that will be released next week.

The documentary, "Culture War: The Deadly Consequences of a Woke War Machine" looks at the 2021 suicide bombing at Abbey Gate, the third anniversary of which was marked on Monday. The bombing, which occurred during the frantic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, killed 13 American service members and 180 people in total.

The documentary includes interviews with former President Trump, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, multiple members of Congress, and the families of four service members who were killed in the attack. The documentary alleges that the Biden administration was focused on a "culture war." The trailer highlights decisions made over COVID-19 vaccinations and recruitment efforts using drag queens.

Trump, who visited Arlington National Cemetery on Monday to mark the third anniversary of the Abbey Gate terror attack, takes aim at Biden for his handling of the botched withdrawal in the upcoming documentary.

"When Biden got in, he didn't know what he was doing, frankly, and they lost respect for our country. They respected our country when I was here," Trump said.

"We had no killing whatsoever for eighteen months, until that horrible day where they lost so many people. We got out with no dignity, no pride, no strength. It was really a horrible situation," he continued.

American Principles Project President Terry Schilling accused President Biden and Vice President Harris of overseeing a "left-wing social experiment."

"Maintaining a strong military is one of the president’s most important responsibilities. Yet under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, our armed forces have been turned into a left-wing social experiment, with deadly consequences," Schilling said.

"‘Culture War’ seeks to expose the true destruction that Democrats’ cultural extremism has wrought on our service members. The men and women who died at Abbey Gate deserved far better from our current leadership in Washington," he continued. "We owe it to them and their families to ensure their stories are told, so that the American people know exactly how we have reached this dangerous point and what needs to be done to avoid such a needless catastrophe in the future."

The relatives of some of the 13 American service members who were killed appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention last month, saying Biden had never publicly named their loved ones.

Biden and Harris released separate statements on Monday recognizing the three-year anniversary of the Abbey Gate bombing, with each notably listing the names of the 13 fallen troops.



"These 13 Americans—and the many more that were wounded—were patriots in the highest sense. Some were born the year the war in Afghanistan started. Some were on their second or third tour. But all raised their hand to serve a cause greater than themselves—risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, Allies, and Afghan partners. They embodied the very best of who we are as a nation: brave, committed, selfless. And we owe them and their families a sacred debt we will never be able to fully repay, but will never cease working to fulfill," Biden said.

Biden's statement contradicts his June debate response when he claimed, "Truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have — this decade — any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did." Biden's comment at the time received intense backlash.

"We also owe their brothers and sisters-in-arms—who served and sacrificed for our freedom and future during America’s longest war. 20,744 American service members were wounded. 2,461 made the ultimate sacrifice. They were sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, spouses and friends. No matter how much time passes, the pain of their loss will remain real and raw. And so will the pride we feel in their service. From the deserts of Helmand, to the mountains of Kunduz, and everywhere in between—these women and men worked alongside our Afghan partners to protect our nation. And deployment after deployment, tour after tour, they dared all, risked all, and gave all to keep us safe," he continued.

The White House did not respond to Fox News Digital's media inquiry.

Fox News' Cameron Cawthorne and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.