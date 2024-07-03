Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

White House says Biden 'cares deeply' about troops after false debate claim none have died on his watch

Biden claimed he was the first U.S. president this century to not have 'any troops dying anywhere'

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
KJP: President Biden 'took ownership' of debate performance Video

KJP: President Biden 'took ownership' of debate performance

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks to the press about President Biden’s debate performance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Biden’s debate-night blunder in which he claimed no U.S. troops had died under his watch was made because of how "deeply" he cares about servicemembers.

"The president was making a comparison between how many servicemembers have died under his leadership versus in previous years. That's what the comparison that he was making," Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's press briefing. "He was doing that because he cares so deeply, cares so deeply about them and their families and wants to keep troops safe."

The comments came in response to a question about Biden's debate claim that he is the "only president this century" not to have troops die on his watch.

Joe Biden with head bowed

President Joe Biden looks down as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at CNNs studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Truth is, I’m the only president this century that doesn’t have—this decade—any troops dying anywhere in the world like he did," Biden said.

Critics were quick to point out that U.S. troops have died under Biden’s watch, including the 13 servicemembers who were killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzia International Airport as during the U.S. mission to evacuate Afghanistan.

More recently, three U.S. servicemembers were killed in a January drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan. 

Karine Jean-Pierre in yellow coat

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on on January 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre acknowledged both attacks during Wednesday’s press briefing, noting that Biden attended the dignified transfer of the service members remains in both cases.

Portraits of Daegan Page, Rylee McCollum, Nicole Gee and Kareem Nikoui

Four of the "Heroes of Kabul" who were killed in the August 2021 suicide bomber attack on the Kabul airport during the Afghanistan evacuation. (Courtesy of each family)

But Biden generated controversy during his attendance of the dignified transfer of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan after appearing to check his watch as the ceremony unfolded.

Nevertheless, Jean-Pierre argued Wednesday that Biden "cares so deeply" about service members "and their families."

Biden checks watch at Dover AFB

President Joe Biden looks down alongside First Lady Jill Biden as they attend the dignified transfer of the remains of a fallen service member at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, August, 29, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

"Let's not forget that for some time, he carried a card in his pocket about how many service members were wounded and killed in Iraq and in Afghanistan," Jean-Pierre said. "That's how much it was a reminder to him, you know, the times that we live in."

The White House did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

