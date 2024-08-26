Harris 'last person in the room' video goes viral on 3rd anniversary of deadly Afghanistan attack

Many conservatives have marked the third anniversary of the deadly Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 Americans during the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal by unearthing poorly aged comments by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Monday marks three years since the Aug. 26, 2021 suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which killed 13 American service members and more than 100 Afghans. Islamic State terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack.

Roughly four months before the tragic terror attack, Harris talked about her role during a CNN interview in which she confirmed she was the last person in the room before Biden made the deadly decision to pull U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

CNN anchor Dana Bash simply asked, "Afghanistan, were you the last person in the room?"

"Yes," Harris responded.

"And you feel comfortable?" Bash followed up, to which Harris responded, "I do."

House Speaker Mike Johnson took to social media on Monday to share a portion of the infamous CNN interview.

"Kamala Harris was proud to be the last person in the room for the decision that left 13 US service members dead and many more injured in Kabul three years ago today," Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick wrote.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Harris "bragged about her role on-camera" before posting the unflattering video. RNC Research, an account run by the Republican National Committee, also posted the footage.

Radio host Tom Shattuck responded, "Maybe she should answer a question or two about it," referring to Harris declining to sit down for an interview or hold a press conference since emerging as the Democratic presidential nominee.

"The Democrats will try and memory hole you into thinking Kamala is not an incumbent, yet she was there and making decisions in the Biden Administration," one Trump supporter responded.

"She was so proud of herself," another Trump supporter added.

"Today we mourn the 13 Americans who died because of the Biden-Harris administration, in their awful intel and operational failure at Abbey Gate. Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier honoring the 13 heroes today, while Biden is at the beach and Harris has said nothing. Three years after Harris said she had no regrets over the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, there is still no accountability," Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., wrote.

Trump has also highlighted the vice president’s statements that she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision on Afghanistan.

"She bragged that she would be the last person in the room, and she was. She was the last person in the room with Biden when the two of them decided to pull the troops out of Afghanistan," he said last week in a North Carolina rally. "She had the final vote. She had the final say, and she was all for it."

Many others have hit Harris for her role:

The relatives of some of the 13 American service members who were killed appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention last month, saying Biden had never publicly named their loved ones.

