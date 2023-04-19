Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Senate moves to reverse Supreme Court open records ruling

The bill would make it easier for open records request plaintiffs to recover attorney's fees

Associated Press
The Wisconsin Senate moved on Wednesday to undo a controversial state Supreme Court ruling that made it easier for state agencies to delay handing over public records.

The bipartisan bill, which moves next to the Assembly, would make it easier for people who sue over open records requests to recover attorney's fees.

CARJACKING CRACKDOWN BILL PASSES WISCONSIN LEGISLATURE

The state Supreme Court's conservative majority ruled 4-3 last year that if a government authority voluntarily turns over records before a lawsuit goes to trial, then the records requester who brought the lawsuit is not entitled to attorney's fees. Essentially, the ruling eliminated consequences for state agencies that wait to turn over records until they have been sued.

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

The Wisconsin Senate has moved to pass legislation undoing a state Supreme Court decision that allows local governments and agencies to delay their release of open records.

Without the ability to easily recover attorney's fees, filing a lawsuit for records would be cost-prohibitive to most requesters, transparency advocates warned after the ruling. Open records laws play a key role in government accountability by allowing citizens to request public documents from government agencies.

LARGEST-EVER WISCONSIN LAND CONSERVATION PROJECT DIES IN LEGISLATURE

If the bill the Senate passed on Wednesday receives approval from the Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, it would again allow requesters to recover attorney's fees as soon as a court says their lawsuit contributed to an agency's decision to release records. Currently, requesters have to persuade a judge to continue with the lawsuit and rule in their favor, even after records have been released, to recover attorney's fees.

The measure has support from transparency groups including the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and the Wisconsin Transparency Project.

