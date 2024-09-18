Wisconsin kicks off election season with first widely available absentee ballots

The presidential race begins for thousands of voters today as Wisconsin starts mailing ballots to eligible voters.

With one point separating Vice President Harris and former President Trump in the Badger State, the campaigns are set to spend the next 47 days fighting for every ballot.

Voting begins in some form for many voters in more than half of all states by the end of the month, including Michigan and North Carolina.

Wisconsin is one of the most competitive states this cycle

Wisconsin is one of three Rust Belt states that voted for Trump in 2016, then flipped back to the Democrats in 2020. President Biden won the state by just 20,682 votes or 0.7 points.

Like the other competitive midwestern states, it is defined by its White working class population. Fifty-eight percent of the state’s voters are White without a college degree according to the Fox News Voter Analysis . That is fifteen points higher than the national electorate.

Those voters favored Trump by 11 points in the last presidential cycle, and he will look to build on that margin to put this state back into the GOP’s column.

For Democrats, the goal is to keep turnout high in the cities and surrounding areas by activating Black and suburban voters. There are highly populated pockets of deep blue vote in Milwaukee and Madison, and the counties that those cities call home make up nearly a quarter of the statewide vote.

Key races in Wisconsin

Wisconsin also has a Senate race and eight U.S. House races on the ballot. The most competitive include:

Senate : Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin will face Republican banker Eric Hovde as she seeks a third term. The race is ranked Lean D on the Fox News Power Rankings .

: Democratic senator Tammy Baldwin will face Republican banker Eric Hovde as she seeks a third term. The race is ranked Lean D on the . Wisconsin’s 1st district : Republican Rep. Bryan Steil has held this southeastern district including Kenosha since 2019; this time, he’s up against local Democrat Peter Barca. This race is Likely R on the Power Rankings .

: Republican Rep. Bryan Steil has held this southeastern district including Kenosha since 2019; this time, he’s up against local Democrat Peter Barca. This race is Likely R on the . Wisconsin’s 3rd district: GOP Rep. Derrick Van Orden was one of a handful of Republicans to flip a seat in the midterms, and his district includes a handful of blue-leaning areas like Eau Claire and La Crosse. He faces Democratic small business owner Rebecca Cooke. This race is also Likely R on the Power Rankings .

How to vote in Wisconsin

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the Wisconsin elections website.

Registering to vote

Wisconsin allows voters to register online or by-mail until the end of October 16.

Voters who miss that date can still register by printing, signing and delivering their registration form with proof of evidence to a municipal clerk or a polling place on Election Day.

Voting

Like most states, Wisconsin allows voters to cast an early ballot either in person or by mail, or in person on election day.

Early voting

Voting by mail

Any Wisconsin registered voter can cast an absentee ballot. No excuse is required.

Voters must request an absentee ballot, fill it out with an eligible witness and place it in a signed, sealed certified envelope. Voters can find the full list of steps online .

Ballots can be returned by mail, at a clerk's office, or at an assigned polling place or absentee counting location on Election Day.

Once a voter submits their ballot, they can track its status online.

Voting in person

Wisconsin also allows voters to cast their absentee ballot at locations such as a clerk’s office or local library starting October 8.

Voting on election day

Voters can also cast a ballot in person on election day at their assigned polling place.

Upcoming early voting dates

With absentee ballots out to a wide group of voters, Wisconsin is the first state to kick off election season in earnest. Alabama and Kentucky started sending ballots to voters who have an excuse to vote by absentee last week.

Tomorrow, Virginia will be the first state to allow its voters to cast a ballot early in-person, and seven more states will make absentee ballots available.

By the end of the month, 26 states and DC will have begun some form of voting.

