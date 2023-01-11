Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Gov. Evers appoints farmer to Natural Resources board

Former Viroqua, WI, dairy farmer Paul Buhr will replace incumbent William Bruins

Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers has appointed a southwestern Wisconsin farmer to the state Department of Natural Resources policy board.

The governor announced Wednesday that he has picked Paul Buhr of Viroqua to replace William Bruins, whose term expired at the end of 2022.

WI GOV. EVERS APPOINTS STATE'S FIRST OPENLY GAY CABINET OFFICIAL

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Rabur Holsteins owner Paul Buhr to the state's Natural Resources policy board.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Rabur Holsteins owner Paul Buhr to the state's Natural Resources policy board.

Buhr owned and operated Rabur Holsteins for 45 years and has won numerous awards, including the Wisconsin Master Agriculturist Award and the Wisconsin Holstein Distinguished Breeder Award. His herd was dispersed in 2020 and the farm has since transitioned from dairy to raising cash crops.

HEAD OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PRESTON COLE RETIRING AFTER 4 YEARS ON THE JOB

He currently serves on the Vernon County Holstein Board. He's also one of Evers' appointees on the Wisconsin Technical College System Board. He plans to resign from that board before taking his spot on the DNR board on Jan. 20.

Buhr's appointment is subject to approval by the state Senate but he can serve until a confirmation vote fails.

