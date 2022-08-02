Winning For Women puts $1M into ad blitz supporting female GOP lawmakers fighting for lower gas prices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A group working to elect more Republican women to Congress is putting nearly $1 million behind an ad campaign in Iowa and Texas asking voters to support three GOP lawmakers in their state who are pushing for increased U.S. energy production in order to bring down gas prices.

Winning For Women, a PAC that pushes for conservative values, is placing the ad buys in Iowa cities Davenport and Cedar Rapids, and in Harlingen, Texas. The lawmakers representing those districts respectively are GOP Reps. Mariannette Miller Meeks, Ashley Hinson and Mayra Flores.

The ads, each titled "Pushing Back," are designed to push Americans to support their congresswomen as they work toward urging the Biden administration to restore domestic energy production through pressure campaigns and congressional action.

According to the Labor Department, inflation reached a new four-decade high in June, as the price of everyday necessities remains painfully high. Gasoline, on average, costs 59.9% more than it did one year ago and 11.2% more than it did in May.

IS THE UNITED STATES ENTERING A RECESSION?

However, White House officials have been quick to dodge responsibility for the rise in prices, arguing at various times that COVID-19, the supply chain crisis and Russia's invasion of Ukraine were to blame. At the same time, administration officials have highlighted the nearly 50-cent decrease in gasoline prices over the past month.

In addition, GDP shrank by 0.9% on an annualized basis in the three-month period from April through June, the Commerce Department said in its first reading of the data last week.

The Biden administration has also rejected the traditional definition of a recession, two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, downplaying the report by the Commerce Department.

The female GOP lawmakers supported in the PAC's ads have all been vocal about increasing U.S. domestic energy production to bring down gas prices and spur the economy.

Hinson introduced a bipartisan bill in March to bring down the cost of biofuels and has been one of the leading lawmakers on the issue; meanwhile, Miller-Meeks has argued in favor of allowing E15 to be available all year long, which she says will support American energy independence.

Flores, who recently flipped a traditionally Democratic-held seat in Texas, has questioned the Biden administration's decision to send oil reserves overseas amid the ongoing energy crisis.

"Liberals in Washington attacked American energy, and now gas prices are higher than ever. Pipelines denied. Permits canceled," says the Wining For Women ads.

"But Congresswoman Mayra Flores is fighting back. She's pushing to reopen American energy production. Mayra Flores's plan would lower the cost of gas and reduce the strain on family budgets," the ad script states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every time voters fill up their car, they are reminded that liberal legislators have approved policies driving up the price of gas to record highs," said Annie Dickerson, the chair and founder of Winning For Women. "Congresswomen Flores, Hinson, and Miller-Meeks are fighting back to reopen American energy production and help families across the country."

Winning For Women has raised more than $11 million so far this cycle and is working to urge "support for sensible energy policies."

Fox News' Haris Alic contributed to this report.