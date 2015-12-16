Who got the most airtime at the GOP debate?

The fifth Republican presidential primary debate is in the books. Let's take a look at who got the most speaking time:

For the second straight debate, Ted Cruz got the most speaking time with more than 16 minutes. In past debates, Donald Trump and Carly Fiorina have had the most speaking time.

Cruz got 16 percent of the total speaking time. Donald Trump started slow, but ended in second with more than 13 percent of speaking time. Despite being second in the polls, Ben Carson spoke for just 10.3 minutes, well below the average of 11.4 minutes.

Trump, Cruz and Marco Rubio all spoke for more than their fair share of time, if you believe each candidate should have had equal time.

On the other hand, if you think higher-polling candidates should have gotten more speaking time, Trump and Carson did not speak enough. For example, Trump averages 28 percent in the polls used for the debate, but he got only 13.4 percent of the speaking time.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com