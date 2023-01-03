Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kevin McCarthy
Published

Who are the GOP’s ‘Five Families’ factions involved in McCarthy’s speakership negotiations?

McCarthy is working with the 'Five Families' ahead of Tuesday's leadership vote

Kelly Laco
By Kelly Laco | Fox News
close
Republicans spar over Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker Video

Republicans spar over Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House speaker

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports the latest from Capitol Hill. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is working closely with different factions of the Republican Party, known together as the "Five Families," as he looks to secure his bid for speakership this week.

McCarthy has been calling the five factions of the GOP conference the "Five Families" in an apparent mafia joke. The term comes from a nod to the five well-known major organized Italian crime families in the New York City area – the novel "The Godfather" also featured five fictional crime families.

The House GOP leader had a call with the heads of the "Five Families" Friday and invited them to a Chick-fil-A dinner in the Capitol Monday evening ahead of Tuesday's leadership vote.

THE VOTE FOR HOUSE SPEAKER: LIVE UPDATES

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The GOP factions include the House Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee, the Republican Main Street Caucus, the Republican Tuesday Group/Republican Governance Group and the Problem Solvers Caucus.

For the last few weeks, McCarthy's biggest obstacle to winning the speaker's gavel has been with the House Freedom Caucus. Several members of that group have said they will not vote for McCarthy, and it was still unclear as members of Congress gathered how McCarthy would collect the 218 votes he needs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The SVA Theater hosted a 20th anniversary panel discussion on the mob series "The Sopranos" on Jan. 9, 2019 in New York City.

The SVA Theater hosted a 20th anniversary panel discussion on the mob series "The Sopranos" on Jan. 9, 2019 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lawmakers elected to the 118th Congress convene for the first time on Tuesday at noon and are expected to vote on a House speaker in the early afternoon.

It’s far from certain that McCarthy will become speaker due to opposition from some hard-line conservatives. If the entire House of Representatives is present for the speaker vote, McCarthy will need 218 votes. Republicans will seat 222 lawmakers, so McCarthy can leave only four GOP minds unchanged.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is fighting to become House speaker.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is fighting to become House speaker. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics