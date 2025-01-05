Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Italy

Who is Giorgia Meloni? Trump hosts Italian PM at Mar-a-Lago

Meloni echoes Trump's anti-immigration policies and aggressive economics

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
Republicans meet behind closed doors to discuss Trump agenda: 'Historic time' Video

Republicans meet behind closed doors to discuss Trump agenda: 'Historic time'

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss Republicans' closed-door meeting to work on legislation before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

President-elect Trump is playing host to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago this weekend, suggesting he plans to develop a warmer relationship with one of his closest ideological allies in Europe.

Trump praised Meloni, 47, for having "taken Europe by storm" during a dinner Saturday night. Meloni was elected in 2022 after running on a conservative pro-family and anti-immigration agenda, panned as "far-right" by many in the media.

Meloni is the first female Italian prime minister, and she has served as leader of the Brothers of Italy party since 2014. Both she and her party surged in popularity thanks to backlash against how the Italian government handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meloni's coalition government is likely the closest ideological ally Trump has within the European Union. Meloni has also developed a close relationship with top Trump ally Elon Musk, who has frequented Mar-a-Lago since Election Day.

CONGO BEGINS EXPORTING LIQUIFIED NATURAL GAS UNDER ITALIAN FIRM'S INITIATIVE

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the media alongside Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) after their meeting at Villa Doria Pamphilj in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Similar to the U.S., Italy faces a major illegal immigration problem with migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to their shores. Meloni's "return hubs" policy ensures that migrants are not released into Italy during their asylum process, a program she says has become a "model" for Europe.

"It is a new, courageous, unprecedented path, but one that perfectly reflects the European spirit," she said of the program in October.

Meloni has also proven to go against the grain on social issues, moving last year to limit parental rights for same-sex couples. The policy ensures that only the biological parent of a child within a same-sex marriage enjoys full parental rights.

FRENCH FAR RIGHT SEEKS ALLIANCE WITH CONSERVATIVES AFTER STUNNING EU PARLIAMENT WINS

ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 15: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc and X (formerly Twitter) Ceo speaks at the Atreju political convention organized by Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), on December 15, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political party organised a four-day political festival in the Italian capital. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc and X CEO speaks at the Atreju political convention organized by Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), on Dec. 15, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing political party organized a four-day political festival in the Italian capital. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Meloni's coalition government has also proven uncommonly stable compared to Italy's recent history. She has avoided in-fighting within her party and opposition leaders have failed to coalesce around any candidate to effectively challenge her.

ITALIAN PM MELONI ALLY FIRES BACK AGAINST CRITICISM SAYS POLICIES THE SAME BUT 'EUROPE HAS CHANGED'

All this places Meloni in a natural position to serve as a go-between for the Trump administration and the European Union over the next four years.

Donald Trump

Giorgia Meloni appeared unannounced at Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago this weekend. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Trump's nominee for secretary of state, was also in attendance when Meloni visited Trump's Florida residence this weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden is set to travel later this week to Rome to meet with Meloni and then Pope Francis. The White House said Biden's meeting with Meloni will "highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship" and will include the president thanking the prime minister "for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Related Topics

More from Politics