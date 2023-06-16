Expand / Collapse search
Published

Whitmer requests disaster declaration for spring flooding on Upper Peninsula

Declaration would open up federal resources to Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, Ontonagon counties

Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster declaration for five Upper Peninsula counties impacted earlier this year by flooding due to record spring snowmelt.

A presidential declaration would activate federal resources for Baraga, Gogebic, Iron, Marquette, and Ontonagon counties, Whitmer, a Democrat, said Friday in a release.

NEBRASKA HIT WITH UP TO 10 INCHES OF RAIN IN 24-HOUR PERIOD; FLOOD ADVISORIES IN EFFECT

Snowmelt due to warming temperatures and rainfall caused widespread and repeated flooding across the west-central Upper Peninsula from April 10 to May 14. Storm water and sewer systems were overwhelmed, dams burst and culverts and embankments failed, Whitmer's office said.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the press before signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Detroit. Whitmer on Friday requested a federal disaster declaration from the Biden administration over spring flooding that significantly damaged parts of her state's Upper Peninsula. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Drinking water systems, roadways and bridges also were damaged.

UTAH SETS ASIDE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN PREPARATION FOR POTENTIALLY HISTORIC FLOODING

State, federal, and local officials conducted a joint preliminary damage assessment and local jurisdictions estimated more than $56 million in immediate response costs and damages to infrastructure and public facilities, according to Whitmer's office.

Whitmer's request will be reviewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency which is expected to make a recommendation. Biden then would decide whether to declare a major disaster and grant federal aid.

