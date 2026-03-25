White House unleashes on Raskin for clinging to 'deranged' Jack Smith 'lies' in latest Trump docs flare-up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new clash erupted Wednesday over records from the dismissed Trump classified documents case after Rep. Jamie Raskin accused the Department of Justice of improperly turning over sensitive material to Congress, drawing sharp rebukes from the White House and DOJ.

"Democrats with zero credibility like Jamie Raskin are still clinging to deranged Jack Smith and his lies in 2026," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital when asked about Raskin's claims.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter on March 24 to Attorney General Pam Bondi alleging that the DOJ may have inadvertently sent his panel previously undisclosed materials showing Trump retained sensitive classified documents tied to his business interests and may have exposed them to others after his first administration.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case for years, including when FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 for materials he allegedly retained following his exit from the Oval Office, and when then-special counsel Jack Smith brought an indictment against him in 2023 accusing him of willfully retaining national defense information and obstructing efforts to recover it.

JACK SMITH FACES PUBLIC GRILLING ON CAPITOL HILL ABOUT TRUMP PROSECUTIONS

Raskin accused the DOJ of violating a court order requiring parts of the classified documents case to remain under seal, including Smith's final report, which Democrats have long demanded the DOJ hand over to Congress.

Raskin's letter quickly drew pushback from the White House, which called it "pathetic" and pointed out that Smith was forced to drop his case against Trump when he won the 2024 election.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who presided over the case, had tossed it out in July 2024 after finding Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland was unconstitutional. Smith was appealing her decision but withdrew his appeal after Trump's victory, citing a DOJ policy that discourages prosecuting sitting presidents.

"President Trump did nothing wrong, which is why he easily defeated the Biden DOJ’s unprecedented lawfare campaign against him and then won nearly 80 million votes in a landslide election victory," Jackson continued in her statement.

A DOJ spokesperson said Raskin was "blinded by hatred" of Trump and that the DOJ has been the "most transparent in history." The spokesperson said the accusations leveled by Raskin were "baseless" and also refuted Raskin's claims that the DOJ violated a court order by releasing the material to Raskin's committee.

"Judge Cannon’s protective order was not violated, and none of the documents produced by DOJ violated 6e [grand jury rules] as none of them disclosed matters occurring before a grand jury," the spokesperson said. "The documents marked ‘6e’ contained redactions of any 6e material. As an attorney and law professor, one must assume Raskin understands this, and thus, reveals this letter is nothing more than a cheap political stunt almost as if taking cues from members of the corrupt Jack Smith prosecution team."

House Judiciary Committee Republicans said in a statement Raskin's letter was another example of "manufactured outrage from the left."

"Once again, Democrats are more focused on targeting President Trump than working with Republicans to put America first," a committee spokesperson said.

JACK SMITH DENIES POLITICS PLAYED ANY ROLE IN TRUMP PROSECUTIONS AT HOUSE HEARING

In his letter, Raskin alleged that the materials his committee received from DOJ showed that some classified documents in Trump's possession were so sensitive that only six government officials had access to them and that Trump may have retained materials connected to his business dealings to enrich himself. The Maryland Democrat also cited a memorandum indicating Trump "may have shown" a classified map to individuals while on a private plane.

Raskin also accused the DOJ of cherry-picking information about the case to release to Congress while continuing to withhold other information, including the second volume of Smith’s final special counsel report. Cannon had ordered that portion of Smith’s report to remain permanently sealed, though her order is being appealed.

DEMOCRATS RAMP UP CALLS TO RELEASE JACK SMITH’S SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT ON TRUMP CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS CASE

The sealed report has become a top focus for Democrats as no final reports produced by DOJ special counsels have been kept from the public before Smith’s. Democrats have claimed the report could shed new light on the case, while Republicans have argued the investigation was politically motivated, that the report is too prejudiced against Trump and that any disclosures at this stage must comply with Cannon’s order.

A spokesperson for committee Democrats accused the DOJ of doing "legal gymnastics" to prevent the release of Smith's report, accusing the department of wanting to "advance his corrupt business interests."

In August 2022, the FBI carried out a controversial search in which they seized 33 boxes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which included agents scouring Melania Trump’s wardrobe, Trump has previously said. Prosecutors defended the search in court, saying Trump withheld some boxes when they sought his voluntary compliance, leading them to resort to a search warrant.

The president denied any wrongdoing throughout the investigation and prosecution, calling it a "scam" pushed by the Biden administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Raskin in his letter demanded DOJ turn over a slate of documents related to the case and answer questions about who may have seen the classified materials.