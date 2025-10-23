White House trolls Democrats over ballroom meltdown — adds cocaine, Clinton, Obama scandals to timeline

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration is trolling Democrats over their objection to President Donald Trump's White House ballroom construction, launching an official timeline of the White House's history that includes top scandals that plagued former Democratic presidents' administrations.

The White House website as of Thursday includes a "major events timeline" of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., stretching back to 1791, when plans for the iconic building were first mapped out. The timeline includes a series of benchmarks such as the addition of the north portico from 1829 to 1830, and the addition of the Oval Office in 1909 under the Taft administration and the "total reconstruction" of the White House interior under the Truman administration.

The timeline also includes a handful of high-profile scandals that rocked previous Democratic administrations.

"2023: Cocaine Discovered," one slide on the White House's website reads. "During Biden’s administration, a U.S. Secret Service agent discovered a small, zippered plastic bag containing cocaine in the West Wing entrance lobby."

"Speculation has pointed to Hunter Biden, an admitted drug user," the slide continues. "Additional evidence includes a laptop, seized in 2019, which contains photos of frequent drug use alongside emails about foreign business dealings (Ukraine, China) involving his father, Joe, while he was Vice President."

Former President Bill Clinton's 1998 sex scandal with intern Monica Lewinsky and former President Barack Obama inviting a delegation of the Muslim Brotherhood to the White House in 2012 also were included on the official timeline.

"1998: Bill Clinton Scandal," one slide reads. "President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction."

"2012: Muslim Brotherhood Visit," another slide reads. Obama hosts "member of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that promotes Islamist extremism and has ties to Hamas. The Muslim Brotherhood is a designated terrorist organization by nearly a dozen nations."

Another slide takes issue with former President Joe Biden's administration recognizing International Transgender Day of Visibility on the same day as Easter in 2023. International Transgender Day of Visibility was created by activists more than 10 years ago and is celebrated each year on March 31, with the Biden administration acknowledging both holidays in 2024.

"2023-2024: The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the 'The Transgender Day of Visibility' on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024," the slide reads.

The White House's historical timeline was launched as Democrats, from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, criticized Trump for constructing a ballroom at the White House. The 90,000-square-foot project is privately funded and will accommodate an estimated 650 seated guests, according to the White House.

"It’s not his house," Clinton wrote on X Tuesday morning. "It’s your house. And he’s destroying it."

"Oh you're trying to say the cost of living is skyrocketing? Donald Trump can't hear you over the sound of bulldozers demolishing a wing of the White House to build a new grand ballroom," Warren added in her own criticism.

"I wanted to share this photo of my family standing by a historic part of the White House that was just torn down today by Trump," New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim posted to X Monday. "We didn’t need a billionaire-funded ballroom to celebrate America. Disgusting what Trump is doing."

The Trump administration has, meanwhile, celebrated that the new addition of the White House does not cost taxpayers, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt adding that presidents have long complained that the historic residence lacks a space to entertain large groups.

"Nearly every single president who’s lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own," Leavitt said on Fox News' "Jesse Watters Primetime" Tuesday. "In fact, presidents for decades — in modern times — have joked about how they wished they had a larger event space here at the White House, something that could hold hundreds more people than the current East Room and State Dining Room."

"President Obama even complained that, during his tenure, he had to hold a state dinner on the South Lawn and rent a very expensive tent."

Fox News Digital reached out to the respective offices of Clinton, Obama and Biden Thursday morning regarding the past controversies.