White House touts diversity of Biden judicial appointees as number surpasses Trump's first year

The White House on Wednesday touted the diversity of President Biden's judicial nominees as it announced nine new federal court nominations.

The nominees are Biden's eleventh round of federal judicial nominees, which brings the number of his total nominations to 73, one more than former President Donald Trump nominated during his first year in office.

"These choices also continue to fulfill the president’s promise to ensure that the nation’s courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country — both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds," the White House said in a press release.

The press release from the White House went on to highlight that, if confirmed, Biden's latest slate of nominees would feature the first Native American Article III judge in California, the only active Hispanic judge on the Eastern District of New York, the first gay Article III judge in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the third Asian American Pacific Islander female judge to serve in the Central District of California.

"President Biden has spent decades committed to strengthening the federal bench, which is why he continues to move rapidly to fill judicial vacancies," the release added.

Biden's has nominated 53 women for federal judicial appointments. He has nominated 20 African Americans, 15 Hispanics and 13 Asian American Pacific Islanders.

Most recently, the Senate confirmed Jennifer Sung to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday. On Monday, Lucy Koh was also confirmed to serve on the 9th Circuit.

