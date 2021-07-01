White House salary report reveals Psaki, Tanden, Klain and others earn top dollar

Who are the highest-paid people in President Biden's White House?

That question was answered on Thursday with the release of an annual report with staffers' salaries, which max out at $180,000.

Twenty-two White House employees make the maximum yearly salary. That list includes White House press secretary Jen Psaki, chief of staff Ron Klain and Neera Tanden, who is now senior adviser to the president after her nomination for Office of Management and Budget director was withdrawn.

Other familiar names who make the maximum salary include national security adviser Jake Sullivan, senior adviser to the president Cedric Richmond, domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield, National Economic Council head Brian Deese and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy.

Rounding out the list are AnnMarie Tomasini, director of Oval Office operations; Elizabeth D. Sherwood-Randall, Homeland Security adviser and deputy national security adviser; Cathy Russell, director of the Office of Presidential Personnel; Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; Julissa Reynoso, chief of staff to the first lady; Dana A. Remus, White House counsel; Jonathan J. Finer, principal deputy national security adviser; Anne E. Filipic, director of management and administration and director of the Office of Administration; Mike Donilon, senior adviser to the president; Jen O'Malley Dillon, deputy chief of staff; Anthony Bernal, assistant to the president and adviser to the first lady; and Louisa Terrell, director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

The Biden administration published the gender and pay analysis of its staff on Thursday as it delivered a required annual report to Congress listing the title and salary of every White House office employee. President Joe Biden has filled about 56% of his senior White House staff positions with women, including about 36% who come from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds, according the White House.

The administration said the data shows it is "the most diverse administration in history" and also has only a narrow pay gap between men and women on staff.

The average salary for women in the administration is $93,752, while men average $94,639, representing about a 1% pay gap.

That compares with a 37% gender pay gap in President Donald Trump’s administration during his first year in office, while President Barack Obama's pay gap was 16% at the same point in his presidency, according to an American Enterprise Institute analysis of staff salaries.

"In alignment with the president’s commitment to diversity and pay equity, the White House has taken significant steps to ensure the White House staff reflects the diversity of the country and the highest standards of economic and social justice for all," the White House said in a statement accompanying its report to Congress.

Overall, about 60% of Biden's White House staff is female. Women make up about 50.8% of the American population, according the 2019 U.S. Census, and they make up a 47.0% share within the labor force as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

