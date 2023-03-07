White House responds to China, says 'we do not want conflict'

The White House responded to accusations of aggression from Chinese officials, clarifying that it does not want to instigate conflict with the Asian superpower.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the comments Tuesday, addressing a reporter's question on the Chinese officials' claims.

"So I can't speak to the intent from Chinese officials," Jean-Pierre said. "What I can speak to is how we're approaching this. The president's approach to China has not changed. And again, we've been very clear. We do not see conflict, and we do not want conflict."

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang said Tuesday that his country and the U.S. are heading for "conflict and confrontation" due to American policy on Taiwan.

"If the United States does not hit the brake — but continues to speed down the wrong path — no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?" Qin said in a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress.

He continued, "Such competition is a reckless gamble, with the stakes being the fundamental interests of the two peoples and even the future of humanity."

Jean-Pierre stated that while the president was committed to protecting American interests, President Biden was content with competition, not conflict between the two countries.

"What we're seeking is competition. And we've been very clear about that these past two years. The president will always defend American interests, as you all know," the press secretary stated.

She continued, "But he has been clear. We need to keep open lines of communication and we see this as a consequential relationship, that we will continue to manage. And the president, his team has been focused on doing just that. But I'm certainly not going to comment on the intent of Chinese officials."