White House removes social media video showing Obamas as apes after criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House said a video "erroneously" posted to President Donald Trump's social media account on Friday that depicted former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes in a jungle has been taken down.

The video focused on voting fraud claims from the 2020 presidential election. In the final moments, the Obamas’ heads are seen superimposed on primates’ bodies as "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" plays in the background.

Other elected officials were also portrayed superimposed over the bodies of various animals. The White House told Fox News Digital that a staffer had "erroneously" posted the video before it was taken down.

Democrats immediately criticized the video as racist. Some Republicans also spoke out against it.

TRUMP GETS FRESH DIGS IN AT BIDEN, OBAMA WITH NEW PLAQUES ADDED TO WHITE HOUSE 'PRESIDENTIAL WALK OF FAME'

"Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House. The President should remove it," said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., called the video "wrong" and "incredibly offensive."

NEWSOM’S DAVOS DETOUR: 5 CRINGE MOMENTS THAT OVERSHADOWED HIGH-PROFILE SUMMIT

He said "whether intentional or a mistake," the video "should be deleted immediately with an apology offered."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a frequent Trump critic, urged Republicans to condemn Trump over the video, calling his behavior "disgusting."

Last year, Trump shared an AI-generated video depicting Obama sitting in the Oval Office before being arrested by agents as the song "YMCA" plays.

An AI-generated version of Trump grins as Obama is apprehended and eventually thrown in a jail cell. The AI-generated Obama is also seen wearing an orange jumpsuit behind bars.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Barack and Michelle Obama's office for comment.