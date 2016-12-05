Kelly Osbourne says if all Latinos were deported ‘who'd clean toilets?’ Then apologizes

Kelly Osbourne was co-hosting “The View” on Tuesday when she put her foot in her mouth while discussing presidential candidate Donald Trump ahead of the first debate later this week.

“If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?” Osbourne said, surprising the rest of the co-hosts. “In the sense that … you know what I mean? But I’m saying that in L.A., they always…”

Rosie Perez, who minutes before had said racist remarks like those made by Trump more than a month ago are unnecessary, was quick to interrupt Osbourne, saying, “Latinos are not the only people who do that.”

Osbourne also retracted and said, “No, I didn’t mean it like that. Come on! I would never mean it like that! I’m not part of this argument.”

Her remarks were at the tail-end of a conversation regarding Trump’s lead in national polls despite his controversial remarks about Mexicans and immigrants.

At the end of the show, Perez defended Osbourne, telling viewers: “I want to apologize to this young woman once again for being overly sensitive.”

After Osbourne asked why, Perez added: “Kelly Osbourne is on our side and I was sensitive. My disdain should go to only Donald Trump, so I’m sorry, darling.”

She followed it up with tweet.

“My apologies @KellyOsbourne, I took your point wrong-#Trump #Latinos. My bad. You're heart is so pure & righteous. I adore you,” she wrote.

Osbourne took to Facebook to respond to the controversy, saying she takes responsibility for her "poor choice of words."

"I want to start by saying I ALWAYS take responsibility for my actions," she wrote. "In this particular case I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words but I will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT. I whole-hearted f***ed up today. I don’t want to bullshit anyone with lame excuses."

She continued: "Although, I was stopped mid-sentence by Rosie and couldn’t finish my point I will not let Rosie take responsibility for my words. I should have known better as I was on The View and it was live. I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. It is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole. By the way I clean my own f*** toilets."

Viewers took their outrage to Twitter, some pointing out how Osbourne ripped her former "Fashion Police" co-host Giuliana Rancic for making racist remarks about singer Zendaya earlier this year.

Even former "The View" co-shot Sherri Shepard chimed in.

