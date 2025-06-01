Whistleblower accuses Biden admin of leaving thousands of migrant child trafficking reports uninvestigated

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. unwittingly became a government sponsor of child trafficking, according to Health and Human Services whistleblower, Tara Rodas. She claimed thousands of reports of migrant child human trafficking were left uninvestigated until President Donald Trump returned to the White House.

On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, Rodas thanked host Rachel Campos-Duffy for bringing light to "what we now know was the Biden-Harris administration government-sponsored, taxpayer-funded child trafficking."

Data from the Health and Human Services shows the Biden administration failed to investigate more than 7,000 reports of migrant child human trafficking, bringing the total backlog of reports to more than 65,000.

Rodas went on to explain that the prior administration’s push to quickly process migrant children who entered the U.S. led to many being placed with sponsors who were not family and some who were active threats.

"The New York Times, if you can imagine, even revealed that, in some zip codes, less than 10% of the kids went to family members. This is unacceptable," she said. "When I raised my hand to help the Biden administration with this crisis, I believed I was going to help place children in loving homes."

"I had no idea that we were sending children to criminals, to traffickers, and to members of transnational criminal organizations. … The Biden-Harris administration turned vulnerable children over to high-level criminal actors."

Rodas attempted to take action on the issue in 2023, warning Congress that the U.S. had become the "middleman" in a transnational human trafficking operation.

She detailed a process that begins with children being recruited in their home country, then smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends with the U.S. government placing the children with sponsors who are criminals and traffickers.

But Trump, Rodas said, "will not stand for that."

"The new administration under President Trump has taken unprecedented action to find these children," she said. "The Trump administration, miraculously, in just a four-month period, has gone through about 28% of that backlog."

Rodas admitted there is more work to be done in locating and helping children that have been placed with criminals, but she expressed confidence that the Trump team will be successful.

"They are out there using every mechanism that they have," she said. "They are going to find these children."