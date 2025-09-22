White House denies Homan took cash in FBI sting, slams probe as ‘political’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House claimed that President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, never accepted money in cash from undercover FBI agents amid reports that the Justice Department recently closed an investigation into Homan for potential bribery.

The White House’s remarks come after MSNBC reported Saturday that Homan allegedly took $50,000 in cash in September 2024 from undercover FBI agents he believed were business executives after suggesting he could help them secure government contracts with a second Trump administration.

Federal law enforcement MSNBC reported that the investigation into Homan closed "in recent weeks," after FBI Director Kash Patel asked for an update on the probe.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN CALLS OUT MEDIA, REPORTERS ACCUSING ICE AGENTS OF RACIAL PROFILING

MSNBC reported that video footage depicts Homan accepting the cash. However, the White House now says that Homan never even accepted the money in the first place, and said that Trump did not ask the Justice Department to shutter the probe.

"Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you're referring to, so you should get your facts straight, number one," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Monday. "Number two, this was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign, you had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later, Mr. Homan did absolutely nothing wrong."

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN VOWS CRACKDOWN ON PROTEST VIOLENCE, SAYS FUNDERS WILL FACE PROSECUTION

The White House did not provide additional comment to Fox News Digital.

Previously, Trump administration officials have refrained from saying Homan never accepted the cash, and instead, said that there was no evidence of illegal activity.

"This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed," Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN'S MESSAGE TO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS: 'YOU WANT SOME? COME GET SOME'

Additionally, the White House said that the investigation was politically motivated and said that it was an example of Trump allies being targeted.

"This blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Tom Homan is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country."