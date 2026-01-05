US deportation flights to Venezuela continue despite Nicolas Maduro arrest and government transition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deportation flights to Venezuela will continue following the arrest of the South American nation's former leader Nicolas Maduro, Fox News has learned.

"Flights are not paused," a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said.

During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said there was no paid on the flights, despite the government in Caracas being in transition.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT UNSEALS MULTI-STATE INDICTMENTS AGAINST TREN DE ARAGUA LEADERS FOR VIOLENT CRIMES

The Trump administration has focused on deporting criminal illegal immigrants, including members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, which President Donald Trump designated a foreign terrorist organization last year.

An indictment against Maduro alleges that he partnered with narco-terrorists, including TdA and its leader, to distribute cocaine since at least 1999.

"TdA has expanded its criminal network throughout the Western Hemisphere and established a presence in the United States, including New York," the indictment said.

HOMELAND SECURITY ANNOUNCES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND TASK FORCE AIMED AT FIGHTING TRANSNATIONAL ORGANIZED CRIME

"TdA's criminal activities include human smuggling and other illicit acts. TdA has developed additional revenue sources through a range of other criminal activities, including drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, commercial sex trafficking, kidnapping, robbery, theft, fraud, and extortion. TdA members also commit murder, assault, and other acts of violence to enforce and further the organization's criminal activities," it continued.

Thousands of Venezuelans living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) face deportation. Noem ended TPS for Venezuelans last year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP