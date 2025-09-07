Expand / Collapse search
Border czar Tom Homan vows crackdown on protest violence, says funders will face prosecution

Tom Homan says US attorneys nationwide directed to prosecute cases

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Tom Homan warns violent ICE protesters amid Trump's crime crackdown, says there is 'zero tolerance'

Tom Homan warns violent ICE protesters amid Trump’s crime crackdown, says there is ‘zero tolerance’

Border czar Tom Homan discusses the Trump administration’s planned Chicago crime crackdown and keeping illegal criminal migrants off American streets on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

Border czar Tom Homan warned Sunday that President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown will allow "zero tolerance" for protesters who cross the line into violence against immigration officers.

"You throw a stone, you’re going to jail. You put hands on an ICE officer, you’re going to jail. You make a threat – online or in person – you’re going to jail," Homan said on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Trump border czar joined guest host Jason Chaffetz to outline the Trump administration’s tougher stance, adding that U.S. attorneys nationwide have been directed to prosecute such cases.

HOMAN ACCUSES DEMS, MEDIA OF PUSHING 'FAKE' STORIES ABOUT ICE AFTER AGENTS CLASH WITH CALIFORNIA RIOTERS

Border czar Tom Homan speaks at a White House press briefing

White House border czar Tom Homan, accompanied by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 28 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Homan stressed that while protesters can demonstrate peacefully under First Amendment protections, harmful activities will not be tolerated.

Homan added that the administration has launched an effort to identify groups or individuals funding violent protests. He warned that perpetrators would face consequences.

BORDER CZAR TOM HOMAN'S MESSAGE TO ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS: 'YOU WANT SOME? COME GET SOME'

Scenes during anti-ICE protest in Portland

Anti-ICE protesters roll out a guillotine and burn a flag outside the agency’s Portland field office on Sept. 1 (X/@KatieDaviscourt)

"There's a whole effort right now identifying those who are funding these operations, those who fund the weapons that are being used," he shared. 

"And they'll be held accountable too and held to the highest standards of the law. They will be prosecuted, too."

Homan’s remarks come after anti-ICE protests drew national attention in Portland and as the Trump administration enacts a crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., with a warning to other crime-plagued cities across the nation, including Chicago and Baltimore.

Homan goes after Dems protecting illegal immigrants: Americans can't stand it Video

The border czar also criticized politicians who have compared ICE to Nazis and terrorists, asking, "If ICE is racist for enforcing the law, what does that make them?"

"They wrote the law," he said of Congress.

"So members of Congress, everyone that wants to attack ICE is disgusting. They're an embarrassment to the position they hold. They're members of Congress. If they don't like what ICE is doing, then do your job and legislate. Until then, President Trump and the men and women of ICE are going to continue to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats and make this country safer every day."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

