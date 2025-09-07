Border czar Tom Homan vows crackdown on protest violence, says funders will face prosecution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border czar Tom Homan warned Sunday that President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown will allow "zero tolerance" for protesters who cross the line into violence against immigration officers.

"You throw a stone, you’re going to jail. You put hands on an ICE officer, you’re going to jail. You make a threat – online or in person – you’re going to jail," Homan said on this week's "Sunday Morning Futures."

The Trump border czar joined guest host Jason Chaffetz to outline the Trump administration’s tougher stance, adding that U.S. attorneys nationwide have been directed to prosecute such cases.

Homan stressed that while protesters can demonstrate peacefully under First Amendment protections, harmful activities will not be tolerated.

Homan added that the administration has launched an effort to identify groups or individuals funding violent protests. He warned that perpetrators would face consequences.

"There's a whole effort right now identifying those who are funding these operations, those who fund the weapons that are being used," he shared.

"And they'll be held accountable too and held to the highest standards of the law. They will be prosecuted, too."

Homan’s remarks come after anti-ICE protests drew national attention in Portland and as the Trump administration enacts a crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., with a warning to other crime-plagued cities across the nation, including Chicago and Baltimore.

The border czar also criticized politicians who have compared ICE to Nazis and terrorists, asking, "If ICE is racist for enforcing the law, what does that make them?"

"They wrote the law," he said of Congress.

"So members of Congress, everyone that wants to attack ICE is disgusting. They're an embarrassment to the position they hold. They're members of Congress. If they don't like what ICE is doing, then do your job and legislate. Until then, President Trump and the men and women of ICE are going to continue to prioritize public safety threats and national security threats and make this country safer every day."