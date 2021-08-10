White House reacts to Cuomo resignation, praises 'courageous women who came forward'

The White House on Tuesday reacted to the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid allegations of sexual harassment, praising the "courageous women who came forward."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, hours after Cuomo’s resignation, that the administration did not have advanced knowledge of his plans to resign.

"The president made clear his views last week, and those stand," Psaki said, when asked for President Biden’s reaction. "Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, shared their stories, and an investigation overseen by the attorney general, that, of courses concluded today, in an outcome that the president called for just last week."

The president, last week, called for Cuomo's resignation, following the release of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ months-long investigation which concluded that the governor sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Biden was asked to comment on whether he maintained his stance from March, when he said Cuomo should resign if allegations of harassment were confirmed. In response, Biden said he would "stand by that statement."

When asked if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, "Yes." He declined to comment further on whether Cuomo should face impeachment if he does not resign.

Meanwhile, Psaki, Tuesday, said the White House has not yet spoken to Kathy Hochul, who will take over as governor of New York.

"We look forward to working with her and with a range of New York officials and continuing to deliver relief to the people of New York as we work to fight the pandemic, put people back to work and show people government can work for them," Psaki said.

Cuomo, on Tuesday, announced that he would be resigning amid the sexual harassment probe in 14 days.

"New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you," Cuomo said. "I would never want to be unhelpful in any way, and I think given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do."

Cuomo said he is "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations by multiple current and former employees during James’ investigation.

Cuomo accused state investigators of bias after the report accused him of sexually harassing 11 women from 2013 to 2020 in violation of state and federal law.

"When there is a bias or a lack of fairness in the justice system, it is a concern for everyone," he said. "There is a difference between alleged improper conduct and concluding sexual harassment. Now, don't get me wrong, this is not to say that there are 11 women who I truly offended. There are, and I deeply, deeply apologize."