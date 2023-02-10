Biden trashes polls suggesting he shouldn’t run again: 'Do you know any polling that's accurate?'

During an interview with Spanish-language news outlet Telemundo, President Joe Biden was pressed about polling suggesting that Americans don’t want him to run for re-election and asked about his administration’s current border policy.

The president began by trashing the state of polling in general, claiming that he proved pollsters wrong by winning the 2020 election.

Telemundo anchor Julio Vaqueiro began the interview by asking Biden about his pending decision to run for re-election. He mentioned how the president has "an intention to run for re-election, but you haven’t made the decision yet" and asked, "What’s stopping you?"

Biden simply replied, "I’m just not ready to make it."

Vaquiero then asked about Democraic voters who might be unsure about voting for Biden in 2024: "How do you win Democrats again? Many of them are concerned about your age."

The president completely rebuffed the notion, responding, "That’s not what I hear." He subsequently trashed American pollsters, claiming they can’t even give an accurate picture of races today, and mentioned he has a good feeling about running again.

Biden asked, "Look, do you know any polling that’s accurate these days?" He continued, "You all told me there was no way were going to do well in this off-year election, I told you from the beginning we were going to do well. Y’all told me I couldn’t win the general election. We did well."

He added, "I feel good about where we are. I feel good about the way things are and I feel good about the reception I get."

The president then said, "And I think it’s awful difficult to poll these days. You know, don’t hold me to the number but you gotta make something like 51 calls to get one call through. Ask any pollster how accurate they think their polling it."

He maintained anything could happen if he ran again: "But look, it may be that I run, I get clobbered; and if I run, I win. That’s not my motive. That’s not the base upon which I make the judgment."

Later in the interview, Vaquiero asked Biden about his border policy after "Title 42 is lifted" this year.

The president began by discussing his administration’s so-called "parole" policy for "those five [nations], Nicaragua, El Salvador, Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba." Biden claimed that as a result, "the number of people coming in has declined over 90%, because there’s a regular path to do it now."

He then mentioned future steps to secure the border, stating, "I’m making sure that we ask the Congress to provide us more security at the border, number one; more agents, number two; number three, more sophisticated machinery."

Biden mentioned the need for "54" "moving X-ray machines" that will be used to uncover fentanyl coming into the country. He noted that the U.S. currently only has 15.

When asked about reports that he is considering "deporting massively non-Mexican immigrants to Mexico," Biden said, "I’m saying we have not done that." When pressed again whether he might consider it in the future, Biden told Vaquiero, "I don’t think we have to do that."