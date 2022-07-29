Kate Bedingfield no longer leaving White House communications role
Bedingfield previously announced earlier in July that she would be leaving the White House but said Friday she will remain in the job after all
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced on Friday afternoon that she is no longer leaving her position.
"A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave. There's so much more to do and I'm so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!," Bedingfield tweeted.
Bedingfield previously announced in July that she would be leaving her job as White House Communications Director.
