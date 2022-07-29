Expand / Collapse search
Kate Bedingfield no longer leaving White House communications role

Bedingfield previously announced earlier in July that she would be leaving the White House but said Friday she will remain in the job after all

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced on Friday afternoon that she is no longer leaving her position.

"A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave. There's so much more to do and I'm so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!," Bedingfield tweeted.

White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2022. 

White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2022.  (Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)

Bedingfield previously announced in July that she would be leaving her job as White House Communications Director.

