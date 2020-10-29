Which states have the most electoral votes?

The Electoral College is the formal process in which the president of the United States is elected.

There are 538 electors in total, with each state getting a certain amount of electors as it has representatives in Congress. Every state has two votes per senator and one vote for each of the state's congressional districts.

A candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes -- a majority -- in order to be elected president.

Here are a list of states with the most electoral votes:

1. California has the most electoral votes with 55.

2. Texas has 38 electoral votes.

3. New York and Florida each have 29 electoral votes.

4. Illinois and Pennsylvania each have 20 electoral votes.

5. Ohio has 18 electoral votes.

Meanwhile, these states have the least electoral votes in the country:

1. Alaska, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming each have three electoral votes.

2. Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island each have four votes.

3. Nebraska, New Mexico, and West Virginia each have five votes.

4. Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah each have six votes.

5. Connecticut, Oklahoma and Oregon each have seven votes.

