Trump Trial

What Trump is doing while the jury deliberates in NY trial

The former president is required to be in the courthouse as he awaits a verdict

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Trump: Not one legal expert thinks this case should have been filed Video

Trump: Not one legal expert thinks this case should have been filed

Former President Trump delivers remarks from the Manhattan courthouse as the NYC jury resumes deliberations in his criminal trial. 

Former President Donald Trump is required to sit in the courthouse amid jury deliberations in the unprecedented NY V. Trump trial, where he has continued firing off Truth Social posts and holding press conferences.  

"Hey guys, I'm here with your favorite president. We're cranking out a couple of mean tweets at the courthouse," Donald Trump Jr., Trump's eldest son, said in a TikTok video posted Wednesday

The video showed a glimpse behind the scenes of what Trump is up to during jury deliberations, with him seated at a table surrounded by a couple stacks of papers and some snacks. 

The Trump campaign told Fox News Digital that Trump also has a TV in the room where he is awaiting a verdict in the trial. 

TRUMP SAYS COSTLY TRIAL IS 'PROVING MY POINT' THAT COURTS ARE WEAPONIZED AGAINST HIM: 'DISGRACE'

Donald Trump in mustard color tie and navy coat

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before entering the courtroom with his attorney Todd Blanche (R) at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Thursday marks day two of jury deliberations, with the 12-member body sitting in a closed-door room to discuss whether Trump is guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors worked to prove that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to quiet her claims of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. 

Trump is required to be present in the courthouse, not the courtroom itself, in case the jury hands presiding Judge Juan Merchan a note. The jury handed Merchan two notes on Wednesday, including a request to hear his instructions again and another request to hear testimony again from former media publisher David Pecker and ex-Trump attorney and the prosecution team's star witness, Michael Cohen. 

NY V. TRUMP: JURY TO CONTINUE DELIBERATIONS FOR 2ND DAY IN UNPRECEDENTED CASE

Trump with attorney in courtroom sketch

A court sketch depicts former President Donald Trump’s appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Friday, April 19, 2024. Trump’s criminal trial is in its fourth day of jury selection. (Christine Cornell)

As the jury continues weighing the case, Trump has continued posting to Truth Social. 

"Can anybody believe that our Government would be spending Tens of Millions of Taxpayer Dollars on prosecuting this RIDICULOUS Case? I DID NOTHING WRONG! IN FACT, I DID EVERYTHING RIGHT. The testimony in Court was amazing for the Defense!" Trump said in one post from Thursday morning. 

"Testimony conclusively showed that I clearly stated, 'I DON’T BUY STORIES!' — Not that there would be anything wrong with doing that — NDA’s are PERFECTLY LEGAL AND COMMON!" Trump said in another post. 

NY V. TRUMP: DEFENSE SAYS PROSECUTORS 'DID NOT MEET THE BURDEN OF PROOF,' FORMER PRESIDENT IS 'INNOCENT'

Throughout the trial, Trump has held brief addresses to the press, including after jury deliberations began this week. Trump has stressed his claim that the trial is "rigged" against him, and said Wednesday he's facing charges that Mother Teresa could not beat. 

Judge Juan Merchan superimposed on courtroom backdrop in photo illustration

Judge Juan Merchan imposed over a courtroom (AP)

"The judge, who, as you know, is very conflicted and corrupt. Because of the confliction, very, very corrupt. Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged," Trump said late Wednesday morning as jury deliberations kicked off. 

NY V. TRUMP: PROSECUTION SAYS THEY HAVE PRESENTED 'POWERFUL EVIDENCE' AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT

"The whole country is a mess, between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted, he can't breathe. He's got to do his job. … it's a disgrace. And I mean that, Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we'll see. We'll see how we do." 

Donald Trump arriving at courthouse with attorneys

Former US President Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan criminal court in New York, US, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters during his 2016 presidential campaign.  (Yuki Iwamura/Pool via REUTERS)

On Thursday, Trump again argued in public comment that Merchan is "corrupt" and "conflicted," while arguing that the prosecutors in the case are "proving" his point that the legal system is weaponized against him. 

"Mike Davis: 'The U.S. would sanction a country for doing this.' I think that's good. I think that's good. Steve Hilton: 'It seems that every single day these proceedings go on, the judge or the prosecutor just go out of their way to prove Trump's point,'" Trump said while reading excerpts of legal experts' insight into the case.

Trump added after reading the excerpt, "…They are proving my point when you think. That's why I write some of these things that are very sad."

A verdict could be reached as soon as Thursday.  

Fox News Digital's Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report. 

