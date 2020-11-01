Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

When do polls close in each state?

A look at what time the last polls in each state close on Election Day

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
What happens if states' vote count stretches past Election Day?Video

What happens if states' vote count stretches past Election Day?

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy discusses how the Supreme Court could get involved in the election

While a historic number of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic, nearly every state will hold in-person voting on Election Day.

Washington state and Oregon are voting by mail and will allow voters to deposit their ballots in any official drop box on Election Day.

Here’s a look at what times the last polls close on Election Day. All times are local to the state.

6 p.m.

Indiana

Kentucky

7 p.m.

Alabama

Arizona

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming

7:30 p.m.

Arkansas

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

8 p.m.

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Idaho

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

9 p.m.

Iowa

New York

North Dakota

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election