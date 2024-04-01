White House Spanish X account doesn't mention 'Transgender Day of Visibility'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The White House's Spanish-language account on X, formerly Twitter, failed to commemorate Transgender Day of Visibility even as its English-language account celebrated it on March 31, Easter Sunday.

On Sunday, both X accounts posted similar messages wishing Americans a happy Easter, but it was only the English-language account that celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility, according to a Fox News review of the social media accounts. President Biden's proclamation declaring Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility was widely criticized by conservatives who said it was disrespectful and tone-deaf.

"Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation," the White House said in an English-language post Sunday. "On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally."

No such post was made by La Casa Blanca, the White House's Spanish-language X account.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates noted that the English-language and Spanish-language White House social media accounts often have different posts.

"That’s the case with most tweets from the English-language account," Bates said.

As an example, the Spanish-language White House account commemorated Cesar Chavez Day on Sunday, celebrating the life of the famous labor leader. The English account didn't mention the day.

However, the timing of the president's Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation was met with widespread condemnation among Christians. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said the White House "betrayed the central tenet of Easter – which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ."

According to Pew Research Center polling, 43% of Americans identify as Catholic while another 21% identify as Protestant.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that "everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity," and "by creating the human being man and woman, God gives personal dignity equally to the one and the other. Each of them, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity."