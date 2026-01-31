Trump unloads on ‘radical left’ as he stands by Kristi Noem amid immigration enforcement unrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump offered renewed support for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Friday, saying she has done a "great job" amid ongoing nationwide immigration protests.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump accused "radical left" activists of targeting Noem while touting what he described as historic gains in border security and public safety under his administration.

"The Radical Left Lunatics, Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Thugs, are going after Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB!" Trump wrote Friday evening. "The Border disaster that I inherited is fixed, the violent criminals that were allowed into our Country through Sleepy Joe’s 'sick' Open Border Policy, are largely gone, or being strongly sought for purposes of removal, and the Murder Rate in the USA just reached the lowest level in history, 125 years!"

In a separate post, Trump praised border czar Tom Homan for doing a "FANTASTIC JOB" after sending him to Minneapolis this week to replace Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino. Trump has suggested Bovino did not adequately oversee the state’s immigration crackdown.

Trump's comments come as Noem faces mounting criticism following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good during immigration enforcement operations by federal agents in Minneapolis.

Several prominent Democrats have recently called for her removal as DHS secretary, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., along with other House Democrats, are threatening impeachment proceedings if Noem is not "fired immediately."

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have also publicly urged her removal.

On Friday, several University of Minnesota student groups led what they dubbed a "National Shutdown" in protest of federal immigration enforcement, with activists joining from across the country.

Trump accused Democrats of using protests as a distraction from what he alleged were widespread financial crimes involving billions of dollars in public funds.

"Republicans, don’t let these Crooked Democrats, who are stealing Billions of Dollars from Minnesota, and other Cities and States from all over the Country, push you around," he wrote. "They are using this aggressive protest SCAM to obfuscate, camouflage, and hide their CRIMINAL ACTS of theft and insurrection. They should all be in jail."

The president’s latest message of support for Noem follows confirmation Tuesday that he has no plans to ask her to step down from her role.

"Is Kristi Noem going to step down?" a reporter asked.

"No," Trump responded.

Noem addressed calls for her ouster in an interview Thursday on "Hannity," saying "radicals" were targeting her.

"These radicals are attacking me, but I'm just doing my job. I'm following the law, enforcing the laws like President Trump promised that he would do to keep people safe in this country," she said.

Fox News Digital's Nora Moriarty, Anders Hagstrom and Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.