Watch Fetterman supporters celebrate projected victory in Pennsylvania

John Fetterman's supporters were elated as election results rolled in

Jon Michael Raasch
By Jon Michael Raasch , Teny Sahakian , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
PITTSBURGH – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's supporters were elated at the Democrat's watch party as results rolled in for the high-stakes Senate race. 

"I am ecstatic," one woman at the party told Fox News. "I am ecstatic," she repeated.

"I am excited, and I am really hopeful for the future of this country," she added.

WATCH FETTERMAN SUPPORTERS REACT TO ELECTION RESULTS:

The Democrat's supporters gathered at a concert venue in Pittsburgh to await the outcome of Pennsylvania's hard-fought U.S. Senate race. Fox News' Decision Desk projects Fetterman will defeat his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after taking a slight lead early in the night.

Fetterman supporter, Kathryn, said she is "ecstatic" about the Democrat's early lead against opponent Mehmet Oz. 

"I knew that he was going to win," one supporter, Lou, said. "It got tight at the end, but I'm glad he pulled it out." 

"I'm so pleased that we’re a blue state — two senators that are Democrats and a governor that’s a Democrat," he added.

Fetterman's projected victory flips the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. 

"I am so elated," Phil, told Fox News just after the race was called for Fetterman. "We're finally gonna get to see some change here in Pennsylvania."

Jon Michael Raasch is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals.

