WATCH: Dem senator says Platner's struggles speak to ‘regular people’ amid backlash over resurfaced posts

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Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is sticking by Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, claiming voters are resonating with his "regular people" struggles.

It comes as Democrats face pressure over whether to distance themselves from Platner over resurfaced Reddit posts belittling a U.S. soldier and making crude sexual remarks about masturbation. The controversy threatens Democrats' chances of flipping Maine’s Republican-held seat to try to regain control of the Senate.

"It seems like the people of Maine like the fact that he's talking about the struggles that regular people are going through," Murphy told Fox News Digital when confronted about the controversy.

"And don't like the fact that their current senator seems to be empowering a pretty corrupt agenda in this administration," he added.

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Murphy, who has not yet formally endorsed him as a candidate, was asked whether he would rescind his support for Platner give the thousands of now-deleted Reddit posts.

"I’m supporting him," the Connecticut senator told Fox News Digital.

Before Platner’s troubling past came to light, Murphy referred to his progressive campaign as "killer" and said the candidate "seems pretty impressive."

When asked whether he would continue backing the Democratic candidate, Murphy first deflected by pointing to Platner’s polling numbers.

"What’s the polling in Maine right now?" Murphy asked, adding: "I think he’s still winning, right?"

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A new public opinion poll shows Platner currently leading over Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who was first elected in 1996 and is the longest-serving Republican female senator.

Platner stands at 51% support among likely Maine voters, with Collins at 42%, according to a Pine Tree State poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire. But she's pulled through when polling odds have fared worse in past elections — and Collins isn't backing down from seeking a fifth re-election bid.

The moderate senator is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

The same poll shows Platner holds 76% support among Democratic primary voters, with 3% going for former state and federal government official David Costello.

Platner’s main opponent in the Democratic primary was former Maine Gov. Janet Mills, but she suspended her campaign in late April — making the Marine Crop veteran the presumptive Democratic candidate. Mills will still appear on the ballot since she dropped out so soon before election day, but she only holds 10% support, according to the Maine poll.

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Murphy’s comments continuing his support for Platner come as Democrats weigh whether the candidate's online history could become a liability in a race that will play a key role in the party's effort to regain control of the Senate. Republicans currently hold a slim 53-47 majority. The election in Maine is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the country.

The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as "Lean Republican," highlighting both the competitiveness of the race and the high stakes for Democrats as they try to flip one of their top Senate targets in 2026.

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Democrats have mostly avoided publicly distancing themselves from Platner amid backlash over the resurfaced Reddit posts under the moniker "P-hustle."

Maine’s primary election takes place on Tuesday, June 9.