Washington DC

WATCH: Crowd sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Trump at US Army’s 250th anniversary parade

Crowd spontaneously sings 'Happy Birthday' at Army parade after Dems slam coincidental date

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Army parade crowd sings 'Happy Birthday' to President Trump Video

Army parade crowd sings 'Happy Birthday' to President Trump

The crowd at the Army's 250th anniversary parade sings 'Happy Birthday' to President Donald Trump as first lady Melania Trump joins him at the podium.

As President Donald Trump closed his remarks and invited first lady Melania Trump to the dais along U.S. 50 in downtown Washington, the assembled crowd of thousands began an impromptu rendition of "Happy Birthday."

The president, who turned 79 Saturday, smiled and paused as the singing gave way to a young Army officer approaching with a folded U.S. flag.

The officer presented Trump the flag on behalf of the U.S. Army Golden Knights and said it had flown over the Capitol earlier in the day to commemorate the nation’s oldest military branch.

TRUMP CELEBRATES US' LONG HISTORY OF GIVING FOREIGN ENEMIES ‘HELL’ AT MASSIVE MILITARY PARADE

Trump, Melania and Hegseth salute

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth salute at a military parade to commemorate the U.S. Army's 250th birthday on the day of President Donald Trump's 79th birthday in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (Reuters)

Trump had received blowback, mostly from the left, for holding the Army commemoration with critics pointing out it also fell on his birthday.

"I’m horrified by the parade, because this is not about honoring our military," Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., a frequent Trump critic, said on a recent podcast. "It’s a military vanity show for a president who’s long wanted to have tanks rolling down the streets of our nation’s capital." 

HEADING TO TRUMP’S MILITARY PARADE? HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Trump: Our soldiers 'fight, fight, fight' and they 'win, win, win' Video

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., also recently drafted the HAPPY BIRTHDAY Budget Act, which would prohibit taxpayer dollars for such celebrations.

During the parade, Vice President JD Vance noted that Saturday was his and second lady Usha Vance’s wedding anniversary. It is also Flag Day, the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress adopted Betsy Ross’ Stars and Stripes flag. 

