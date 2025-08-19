WATCH: Agents rip down vulgar anti-ICE sign amid Trump DC takeover: 'Taking America back'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As federal authorities carried out over 100 immigration arrests following President Donald Trump's takeover of Washington, D.C., law enforcement, agents videoed themselves ripping down a vulgar anti-ICE sign in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

"We’re taking America back, baby," one of the agents said as he crumpled up the sign.

ICE posted the video on its official X account on Sunday amidst widespread federal law enforcement operations in D.C. that have resulted in well over 300 arrests, including over 100 immigration arrests.

The video showed just over half a dozen masked agents ripping down a sign with Spanish and English writing that said, "F*** ICE" and "Mount Pleasant Melts ICE."

Speaking in Spanish, one of the agents shared a message, saying, "This is for America. The United States is number one."

"We’re taking it back again," he added.

In its post, the agency added, "ICE is dedicated to removing criminals from American cities, and D.C. is no exception. Make D.C. Safe Again!"

This comes as federal officials from ICE, DEA, Border Patrol and other agencies have flooded portions of the city as part of Trump’s crackdown on rampant crime in the nation’s capital. Members of the National Guard have also been deployed along with military tactical vehicles to critical points in the city, including the National Mall and Union Station.

Trump federalized the Metropolitan Police Department on Aug. 11 in response to a spate of high-profile killings and attacks, and a crime wave in the district that has persisted since 2020. Trump federalized the local police department under section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, which allows the president to assume emergency control of the capital's police force for 30 days.

Washington, D.C., is one of several cities and jurisdictions with sanctuary policies in place. Under Trump’s federal takeover, however, all of that is changing.

Speaking on Fox News, Trump Border Czar Tom Homan said, "D.C. under federal control is not going to be a sanctuary city."

Homan said, "We're working with the police hand-in-hand — and when we encounter a criminal illegal alien, they'll be turned over to ICE, and that is the way it should be."

"I’m not saying that every illegal alien in D.C. is a criminal. But many are, so these are people we’re going to focus on. An illegal alien criminal safety threat in D.C. is not going to be protected. There’s no sanctuary for these people in the city of D.C."

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan, Patrick Ward and Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.