Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump reveals Venezuela’s Maduro was captured in ‘fortress’-like house: ‘He got bum rushed so fast’

President Donald Trump gives 'Fox & Friends Weekend' interview after US forces capture Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Trump touts capture of Venezuela's Maduro: 'Amazing' Video

Trump touts capture of Venezuela's Maduro: 'Amazing'

President Donald Trump opens up about the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Maduro on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump revealed during an exclusive interview with "Fox & Friends Weekend" that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a "fortress"-like house, where he got "bum rushed so fast" by American special forces. 

Trump said he huddled with generals inside a room at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida as they "watched every aspect" of the "extremely complex" operation unfold. The president said the initial plan was for Maduro to be captured earlier this week, but U.S. forces had to wait for the right weather conditions. 

"We waited four days. We were going to do this, four days ago, three days ago, two days ago. And then all of a sudden it opened up, and we said, ‘go,’" the president said, describing how Maduro was in a "very highly-guarded" house at the time he was confronted. 

"He was in a house that was more like a fortress than a house. It had steel doors. It had what they call a safety space, where it's, you know, solid steel all around. He didn't get that space closed. He was trying to get into it, but he got bum rushed so fast that he didn't get into that," Trump said. "We were prepared. We had, you know, massive blowtorches and everything else that you need to get through that steel. But we didn't need it. He didn't make it to that area of the house."

LIVE UPDATES: MADURO COULD MAKE NY FEDERAL COURT APPEARANCE AS SOON AS MONDAY

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro stands near microphone

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro addresses supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 10, 2025.  (Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

A U.S. official briefed on the matter told Fox News on Saturday that the U.S. Army’s Delta Force physically captured Maduro, with the CIA providing intelligence to the Department of War to help track down the dictator’s location. 

"Everything was pinpoint... everything they practiced. They actually built a house which was identical to the one they went into with all the safes, all the steel all over the place," Trump told "Fox & Friends Weekend," describing the military planning that went into the operation. 

Trump said he believes no U.S. forces were killed during the operation. He added that, "a couple of guys were hit, but they came back, and they're supposed to be in pretty good shape."

TRUMP CONFIRMS US STRIKE IN VENEZUELA, SAYS PRESIDENT MADURO HAS BEEN CAPTURED

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves in front of crowd of supporters

Acting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro waves to supporters as he leaves after voting for the successor to the late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas on April 14, 2013.  (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)

Trump also said Maduro and his wife were taken by helicopter to the U.S.S. Iwo Jima, and that they were heading to New York to face an indictment on charges including narco-terrorism conspiracy. 

When asked about what the future of Venezuela holds with Maduro no longer in the country, Trump said, "we're making that decision now." 

"We can't take a chance of letting somebody else run and just take over where he left off. So we're making that decision now," Trump told Fox News on Saturday morning. "We'll be involved in it very much, and we want to do liberty for the people. We want to, you know, have a great relationship. I think the people of Venezuela are very, very happy because they love the United States. You know, they were run by essentially a dictatorship or worse." 

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro raises hand during rally in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro addresses supporters during a rally marking the anniversary of the 19th-century Battle of Santa Ines in Caracas, Venezuela, on Dec. 10, 2025.  (Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trump also said the U.S. military operations in Venezuela "is saving lives because the drug trafficking is so bad, it's gotten so out of control." 

Fox News’ Rachel Wolf and David Spunt contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue