Warren explains her applause to Trump's 'Pocahontas' jab during his speech to Congress

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said her resistant applause when President Donald Trump called her "Pocahontas" during his address to a joint session of Congress was to affirm "American support for Ukrainians."

Warren told Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital she was communicating the importance of American support for Ukraine, following Trump’s contentious meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last Friday.

"What I was talking about is the importance of American support for the Ukrainians, who are fighting on the front lines for democracy and fighting back against an autocrat," Warren told Fox News Digital.

Warren, a loyal Ukraine supporter since Russia’s invasion in 2022, said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s line does not stop with Ukraine.

"Everyone needs to understand: They take a bite out of Ukraine, they're not giving up there. They're coming for the rest of Europe, and we need to fight it," Warren said.

"Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense with no security," Trump said during his joint address.

Responding to the loud applause from Warren and her fellow Democrats, Trump said "Pocahontas," a nickname Trump uses to mock Warren for claiming Native American heritage, wants "another five years" of war in Ukraine.

"Do you want to keep it going for another five years? ‘Yeah, yeah,’ you would say. Pocahontas says yes," Trump said.

Warren was one of several Democrats who slammed Trump after the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last Friday.

"Donald Trump is treating the destruction of a democracy as a political show — throwing Ukraine to the wolves and doing a favor for Putin. It's shameful and dangerous. I've been to Ukraine, as have many Senate Republicans. I hope they speak up. Millions of lives are at stake," Warren said on X.

Warren and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv in a bipartisan show of American support for Ukraine. Throughout the war, Warren has not waned in her support of funding for Ukraine.

However, Graham said after the "complete, utter disaster" in the Oval Office that he didn’t know "if we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again." Graham said Zelenskyy needs to resign or "send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change."

Zelenskyy was asked to leave the White House after his public disagreement with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, a visit that was intended to result in the Ukraine-United States Mineral Resources Agreement.

Trump ordered a suspension of all U.S. military aid to Ukraine on Monday. Zelenskyy then sent a letter to Trump affirming his commitment to a peaceful negotiation and thanking the U.S. for its service to Ukraine.