Trump reading Zelenskyy letter met with support from GOP, independent voters

A letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to President Donald Trump signaling the Eastern European nation's readiness to sign the proposed minerals deal racked up big support among independent and Republican voters in Fox News Digital's focus group Tuesday.

"Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," Trump said during his speech Tuesday. "The letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians,' he said."

Trump, continuing to read aloud the letter, said, "'My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. Regarding the agreement on Minerals and Security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you.'"

The Fox News Digital focus groups were conducted by maslansky + partners.

The dial survey revealed that Republican approval surged when Trump mentioned Zelenskyy had sent him a letter, while support among independents grew when Trump read the letter aloud, with Zelenskyy expressing readiness to sign the proposed deal.

The Democratic line stayed mostly neutral throughout this portion of Trump's speech, with minimal uptick when the letter was read aloud.

"I appreciate that he sent this letter, just got it a little while ago," Trump continued. "Simultaneously, we've had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn't that be beautiful?"

"It's time to stop this madness," Trump said. "It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides."

The letter comes after Zelenskyy's heated meeting in the Oval Office last Friday where he questioned the deal's security assurance for Ukraine, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance calling his behavior "disrespectful." The meeting abruptly ended with no deal signed and Zelenskyy was kicked out of the White House.

The Trump administration last month presented a draft agreement that would grant the U.S. significant access to Ukraine's rich natural resources, including critical minerals, oil and gas. The initial proposal called for Ukraine to allocate 50% of its revenues from natural resources, infrastructure and other assets to a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund to repay $500 billion in military aid provided by the U.S. during the ongoing conflict with Russia.