Warren compares herself, 'green manufacturing plan' to JFK and Apollo mission

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., suggested on Saturday that her presidential campaign plan to combat climate change was analogous to former President John F. Kennedy's efforts to put a man on the moon.

"The Apollo 11 mission is a perfect reminder that if we dream big enough, fight hard enough, and invest in American ingenuity, we can accomplish incredible things," she tweeted after promoting her "Green Manufacturing Plan." "In fact, we can protect our planet for generations to come," Warren added.

Her comments came on the 50th anniversary of the first time man walked on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission delivered on President Kennedy’s 1961 promise to land an American on the Moon by the end of that decade and signaled victory in the space race with the Soviet Union.

The challenge of outpacing the Soviets appeared to remind Warren of her own "bold commitment."

"President Kennedy knew that we didn’t have the technology to achieve this goal at first — and his commitment spurred a decade of scientific and technological mobilization leading up to the moon landing," she said in another tweet. "To tackle climate change today, we need to make another bold commitment."

She pointed to her "Green Apollo Program" which pledged to fight climate change with $400 billion in government funding.

She described the program as "a commitment to leading the world in developing and manufacturing the revolutionary clean energy technology the world will need, like the way we invested in innovative science to win the race to the moon."

Her plan would also create a "National Institutes of Clean Energy" and installing provisions that ensure American manufacturing reaps the benefits of green research investments.

Warren wasn't the only 2020 Democratic candidate to compare the climate change issue to the space race. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg chimed in with a series of tweets suggesting climate change posed a similar challenge.

"Climate change is here. It is an existential threat to our way of life on this planet," he tweeted. "This timetable isn't being set by D.C. It's set in reality—and the time to act was yesterday. To meet this once-in-a-generation challenge, we must be as bold in our time as Kennedy was in his."

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.