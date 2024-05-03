War veteran in crucial battleground race expands campaign, sets sights firmly on vulnerable Democrat

RENO, Nev. — An Afghanistan War veteran and Republican running for Senate in what is expected to be one of this year's most closely watched races is expanding his campaign as he sets his sights firmly on a vulnerable Democratic incumbent.

Former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown spoke with members of the media, including Fox News Digital, last week after opening a new campaign headquarters in Reno, Nevada, as he aims to oust incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen and flip the Silver State red.

"The energy is great. This is just a sign of the grassroots movement that we built," Brown said after a packed room of supporters eventually emptied.

"Sadly, people are stressed. There is a sense of a loss of hope for some people. They look at the issues that we're dealing with as a nation, as a state, as individuals, and they're looking for leadership. They're looking for someone who's willing to go represent them and, at times, even push back against their own party leadership. That's what's driving so much energy here. And I'm excited about the turnout today."

National Republicans remain optimistic about their chances to win control of the Senate in November, with a number of states, including Nevada, Arizona, Montana, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Maryland, taking center stage.

The GOP views Brown as its best chance to flip Nevada, a state where it's struggled in recent election cycles. In 2022, Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt came within 8,000 votes of winning against a Democratic incumbent.

Brown is a seasoned candidate who unsuccessfully ran against Laxalt in the 2022 Republican primary and for Congress while living in Texas in 2014. However, this year, he predicts voters will be driven to the polls to support Republicans for a number of reasons, namely President Biden's "failed" policies that he says Rosen hasn't stood up to.

"We need people who will represent all Nevadans, all Americans. And, the issues, again, where Biden has failed and where Jacky Rosen has not provided leadership — with the border, with spending so much that it's driving up inflation and just supporting families," he said.

Brown also predicted the ongoing prosecutions against former President Trump in multiple states and Washington, D.C., will drive voters to the polls in favor of Republicans.

"The Trump trial is just an example of how the judiciary has really become politicized. And it seems to be motivating people to get engaged, to voice their concerns, and, frankly, to see that Trump is taking heat on their behalf. A lot of this didn't start until he announced he was running for re-election. And I do expect that it will play a part in driving people to participate in voting this year," he said.

Brown is facing what appears to be a tough primary challenge from Jeffrey Gunter, a dermatologist and former Trump official who served as the U.S. ambassador to Iceland from 2019-2021. However, his strategy so far appears to be keeping the focus directly on Rosen and Biden.

TOP BATTLEGROUND SENATE RACE HEATS UP AS PARTY-BACKED REPUBLICAN FACES ONSLAUGHT FROM FORMER TRUMP OFFICIAL

"My record has been clear. I've been on the campaign trail effectively for the last three years. Nevadans know who I am because I ran last cycle in the primary. I have been consistent. My issues have never changed. I am a pro-America First candidate, and I am extremely conservative," Brown said when asked about Gunter.

"This is an indictment against Jacky Rosen. It's an indictment against the Biden administration and their policies that have not served Nevadans well."

Concerning Brown's remarks, Rosen campaign spokesperson Johanna Warshaw told Fox News Digital the senator "has been ranked one of the most bipartisan and effective senators in the nation because of her proven record of political independence and her work across party lines to deliver for Nevada.

"While extreme MAGA Republicans are busy tearing each other down in a divisive and expensive primary, Sen. Rosen is focused on communicating directly to voters about the work she’s doing to fight for Nevadans."

The primary will be held Tuesday, June 11.

Elections analysts rate the race as either a tossup, "tilt Democratic" or "lean Democratic."