Minnesota

Walz state education appointee called for the US to be 'overthrown' and 'deconstructed'

Brian Lozenski said in a video that the 'the United States, as constructed, is irreversibly racist. So, if the nation state, as constructed, is irreversibly racist...it must be overthrown'

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
An associate college professor who was appointed to the Minnesota State Department of Education by Gov. Tim Walz called for the U.S. to be "overthrown" and "deconstructed" in a video posted over two years ago. Walz is now the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. 

Brian Lozenski, Ph.D., is an associate professor of urban and multicultural education in the Education Studies Department at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to his personal blog.

He is also affiliated with several organizations, such as the Education for Liberation Network, or EdLib MN, Network for the Development of Children of African Descent, and the Twin Cities Solidarity Committee.

Lozenski was appointed to the state’s department of education by Walz to help write the framework of ethnic studies standards, as well.

TIM WALZ'S SCHOOL LUNCH FIASCO GOT SCAMMED FOR $250 MILLION RIGHT UNDER HIS NOSE

walzreading

ST. PAUL, MN. - JANUARY 2023: Minnesota DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party) Governor Tim Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan(left) and First Lady Gwen Walz(right), read The Day You Began by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael López, to a group of kindergarteners at Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary, St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The governor started his budget release by talking about education and kid-focused spending at the school. (Photo by Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (Glen Stubbe)

In a video first reported on by the National Review and posted to YouTube on June 19, 2022, by The Solidarity Network, Lozenski spoke about his research with a panel. He even touched on Critical Race Theory, a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions affect racial minorities.

"We don’t use critical race theory in school," Lozenski said. "The first tenet of critical race theory is that the United States, as constructed, is irreversibly racist. So, if the nation state, as constructed, is irreversibly racist, then it must be done with. It must be overthrown.

"We can be like, ‘Oh no, critical race theory is just about telling our stories and diversity,’" he added. "It’s not about that. It’s about overgrowth. It is insurgent."

HARRIS NOW MUM ON REPARATIONS SHE SIGNALED SUPPORT FOR IN 2020 WHITE HOUSE RUN

southeastern

Southeastern Legal Foundation launches guidebook instructing parents how they can oppose woke indoctrination.  (Southeastern Legal Foundation)

Lozenski also told the panel they need to be more honest with that idea because many people do not understand critical race theory.

"It’s an anti-state theory that says the United States needs to be deconstructed, period," Lozenski said.

RNC BLASTS WALZ ADMIN'S NONANSWER ON HOW NONCITIZENS MADE IT ONTO MINNESOTA VOTER ROLLS: 'NO HYPOTHETICAL'

Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz Holds A Campaign Rally In Erie, Pennsylvania

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks to a gathered crowd of supporters during a campaign rally at the Highmark Amphitheater on September 5, 2024, in Erie, Pennsylvania.  (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to both Walz and Lozenski for comment on the statements the department of education appointee made.

According to a Wall Street Journal article last month, the Walz administration in Minnesota has relied on committed political activists like Lozenski to design and guide the implementation of the state’s education agenda.

One of the groups Lozenski is part of, EdLib MN, is focused on becoming a political force in Minnesota and to "contend with the status quo of colonial education that prioritizes Eurocentric curricula," according to its website.

