Vulnerable House Democrats mostly refuse to say whether there should be any limits on abortion

Several vulnerable House Democrats seeking re-election are refusing to answer crucial questions on abortion, if they support gender-selective abortion, and if they support legislation that would allow the termination of a pregnancy up until the moment of birth.

Fox News Digital asked several vulnerable House Democrats to further explain their pro-choice views after decrying the Supreme Court ruling that ended judicial precedent recognizing a constitutional right to an abortion and gave the power back to the states to place restrictions on abortion. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., was the only Democratic candidate to respond.

"Congresswoman Slotkin supports the 50-year precedent set in Roe v. Wade, giving women the right to privacy in their own personal health decisions, including whether to end a pregnancy, up to the point of viability," Austin Cook, a spokesperson for Slotkin, told Fox News Digital. "If a woman’s health is at risk beyond that, a woman and her doctor — not the federal government — should make the decision about whether to terminate a pregnancy."

Cook continued, "Michiganders will have the opportunity to vote on the Roe standard this November, and Congresswoman Slotkin supports that ballot initiative. Voters will choose between the Roe standard, which we lived with for 50 years, and Michigan’s 1931 law, which bans abortions even in the case of violent rape or incest, and criminalizes women and doctors in the process."

None of the following Democrats responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment: Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz.; Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa; Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan.; Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine; Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich.; Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn.; Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.; Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J.; Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H.; Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.; Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.; Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nev.; Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio; Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa.; Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa.; Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.; Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.; Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash.

Each of the representatives have expressed their general pro-abortion stance and opposition to the SCOTUS decision but refuse to further explain if they support any limitations on abortion.

Mallory Carroll, vice president of communications for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, expressed her thoughts on pro-abortion candidates running in this year's midterm election in an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital: "'Safe, legal, and rare' went out the window long ago — now Democrats must fully back unregulated abortion on demand without limits, paid for by taxpayers. For proof of this, look no further than the very deceptively named 'Women’s Health Protection Act.'"

"This legislation backed by the Biden White House and Democrats in Congress would impose abortion on demand without limits nationwide and definitively block efforts by current and future elected lawmakers in Congress and across the states to enact any reasonable pro-life protections. This radical dream of pro-abortion Democrats would be even worse than the status quo under Roe and the majority of Americans strongly oppose it," Carroll said.

The Women's Health Protection Act is a bill that was introduced by the Democrats that supports abortion "without limitation" and prevents any restrictions on "abortion after fetal viability."

Following the Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned Roe v. Wade and declared that abortion was not a Constitutional right, Democrats have spent millions in campaign ads that specifically mention abortion and are using the topic to drive their campaigns in the final stretch before November.

Friday, during a Women's Equality Day event at the White House, President Joe Biden said that abortion restrictions in Republican-led states were "beyond the pale," as several conservative lawmakers continue to push for further bans on abortions in their state.