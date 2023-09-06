VP Harris: Biden can 'understand' and 'weave through complex issues' like 'no one else can'

Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed concerns about President Joe Biden’s age in a recent interview and claimed that he can "weave through complex issues" in a way that "no one else can."

"First of all, let me say that our president has been an extraordinary leader who has accomplished things that previous presidents hoped and dreamed and promised they would do and did not achieve," Harris said during an interview with the Associated Press in Jakarta this week in response to a question regarding concerns about Biden’s age.

"I see him every day," Harris continued. "A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out."

Many users on social media took issue with Harris’s claim by posting examples of numerous gaffes from the president.

Pollster Nate Silver recently warned Democrats and the "expert class" that President Biden’s distinction as the oldest-serving president in history at age 80 is a source of "valid concern" for voters.

"If the expert class doesn’t understand that Biden’s age is both a real concern for voters and a valid concern, they’d better be prepared for getting a second Trump term instead," Silver wrote in an analysis piece on Sunday.

"This election is probably going to be close, and [former President] Trump might be only one Biden-has-a-McConnell-moment away from winning," he added.

In addition to the many gaffes, Biden has been criticized for his policy decisions even dating back to before his presidency. In his memoir, former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates said Biden had been "wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Gates appeared to reiterate that same sentiment following Biden's much maligned exit from Afghanistan.

