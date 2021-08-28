Voting rights activists flock to Washington DC to march for federal election reforms

Thousands of activists are marching in Washington D.C. Saturday for a pair of rallies to demand federal voting rights protections and a wide range of civil rights reforms.

The marches coincide with the 58th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic "I Have a Dream" speech at the National Mall. Organizers are pressing for the Democratic-led Congress and White House to enact bold, sweeping election reforms they say are needed in the face of voter suppression efforts in places like Texas and Florida.

"We are marching to protect our power, to protect our voice, to protect our voting rights!," tweeted Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights leader.

The "March On for Washington and Voting Rights" near the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall is organized by King's group, the Drum Major Institute, the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and other voting rights organizations.

They are calling for the passage of Democrats' sweeping election reforms plans, the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and making Washington D.C. the 51st state. All three of those initiatives passed the House this year, but face an uphill climb in the Senate where 60 votes are needed and Democrats control just 50 seats.

Organizers for the "Make Good Trouble Rally" at the Lincoln Memorial are demanding much more than voting reforms and D.C. statehood. Their calls for action also include progressive priorities of ending the Senate filibuster, passing slavery reparations, raising the minimum wage to $15, canceling student debt, ending gun violence, legalizing undocumented immigrants and reversing climate change.

Chants in the crowd include "Black Lives Matter" and "Trans Lives Matter."

Both rallies have a steady lineup of speakers throughout the day, including members of congress, families members of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., and George Floyd, who was killed by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

Floyd's death sparked nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that summer and demands for racial justice, policing accountability and defunding the police.

Fox News' Liz Friden contributed to this report.