Voters trust the GOP over Democrats to best handle imperative economic issues, weeks before midterms: new poll

Most registered voters trust the Republican Party over Democrats to best handle critical midterm issues, according to a new poll that found the GOP is leading on the generic congressional ballot just three weeks before Nov. 8.

A CNBC All-America Economic survey found that 42% of Americans believe the Republican Party would do a better job at bringing down inflation, while only 27% think that Democrats are the best party to confront the issue.

The majority of respondents also noted that they have the most confidence in the GOP to create more jobs, best deal with taxes and reduce the federal deficit. The Democrats were the least trusted party to tackle the majority of crucial economic issues; however, respondents trusted them more to reduce the cost of healthcare and take care of the middle class.

"We tested a number of economic issues and Republicans just kind of ran the table, all except for on the cost of health care," said Micah Roberts, partner at Public Opinion Strategies. "If this election were just about the economy, which we know it’s not, but if it were just about the economy, this would be a complete shellacking."

Although inflation was the number one issue to the majority of respondents, "threats to the democracy" ranked as the top issue to likely Democratic voters. Among Republicans, the crisis at the southern border was the issue of most concern, while independents view inflation as the top priority.

With three weeks to go until the midterm elections, Republicans are leading over Democrats on the generic congressional ballot by two points, 48% to 46%, which is considered a "toss-up" within the poll's margin of error.

"The way things are moving overall, and the way things look, it’s definitely more of an uphill climb for Democrats and maybe slightly slanted downwards for Republicans," added Jay Campbell, partner at Hart Research.

President Biden received an approval rating of 46%, a 10-point boost from a July survey that found the Democrat's approval at a low 36%. According to the poll, 40% of respondents approval of Biden's handling of the economy after inflation rose to 8.2% in September.

The nationwide poll was conducted from Oct. 13 - 16 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.